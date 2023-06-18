Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours as the pair prepare for the next Scottish Premiership season

Celtic won the title last season for a second year in a row under Ange Postecoglou. However, the Australian boss has now left for Tottenham Hotspur and the door is open for a replacement to take his place.

Rangers will be hoping to beat their rivals to top spot next term and have been on the transfer front recently. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Managerial update

Celtic are reportedly poised to ‘unveil’ Brendan Rodgers as their new manager on Monday, as per the Daily Record. The former Liverpool and Swansea City man is set to return to Celtic Park to replace Postecoglou.

He guided the Hoops to two titles during his first spell in Celtic. The 50-year-old left for Leicester City in 2019 and spent four years with the Foxes in the Premier League, winning 45.1% of games.

Ex-goalkeeper wanted

Celtic academy graduate Ross Doohan may return to Scotland this summer. The Daily Record claim he has emerged on the radar of Aberdeen.

The stopper is currently on the books of Forest Green Rovers and was part of their squad relegation from League One in the last campaign. He moved to Gloucestershire last year after a spell at Tranmere Rovers.

Attacker latest

Rangers will have to ‘dig deeper’ if they are to land Malik Tillman on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich, as reported by German news outlet Kicker. The 21-year-old was given the green light to leave the Bundesliga giants last July when the Gers came calling to get some experience under his belt.