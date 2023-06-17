The 80-year-old Ibrox hero has been recognised in the King’s first Birthday Honours list.

John Greig has dedicated his CBE to Rangers as he thanked the Glasgow giants for the significant part they have played in his life.

The 80-year-old Ibrox hero, who was voted by supporters as “The Greatest Ever Ranger” in 1999 spent his entire career at the club as a player, manager and director. He has held an ambassadorial role since 2015.

During his time with the Light Blues, Greig made over 750 appearances and lifted five League titles, six Scottish Cups and four League Cups. He also captained the legendary ‘Barcelona Bears’ to victory over Dynamo Moscow in the 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Previously an MBE, the additional recognition in King Charles’ first Birthday Honours List comes just weeks after he picked up a lifetime achievement award at the Scottish Football Writers’ Association annual awards dinner.

A club statement read: “The Greatest Ever Ranger, John Greig, has been awarded a CBE in HM The King’s first Birthday Honours List. Everyone at #RangersFC is extremely proud of John, the club’s current Honorary Life President, who has been recognised for his services to association football & the community in Scotland.”

Greig admitted news of his CBE came as a surprise. “One of the reasons I’ve got this is because I’ve managed to spend all my life with a great club in Rangers,” he told the PA News agency. “The club and the fans have given me the support and the respect which has obviously put me in line to get this, which I appreciate very much.

“It’s a big honour and I look upon it as an honour to the club as well as myself. It’s most unexpected at my age. I feel humbled because there are so many people more deserving of this than me. Nevertheless, I’m very honoured and proud.

“I didn’t know it was in the pipeline. I just got word from London a couple of weeks ago. I don’t even know how they got my address but they notified me by letter. My wife opened the letter and we got a shock because it was unexpected.”

Greig was joined by current Arbroath manager Dick Campbell in earning recognition for their contribution to the game. The charismatic 69-year-old received a Medal of the Order of the British Empire “for services to Association Football and to the community in Angus” during a managerial career spanning more than three decades.