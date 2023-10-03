The Hoops are searching for their first Champions League group stage win at Parkhead since 2013.

Celtic are seeking a first victory in the Champions League group stage when they welcome last season’s Serie A runners-up Lazio to Parkhead on Wednesday evening.

The Hoops capitulated during the second half of their 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord on Matchday One and Brendan Rodgers’ men will need to produce another gritty display if they are to secure a positive result against the Italian side, who snatched a point against Atletico Madrid in dramatic fashion in the other opening Group F match.

Recent history has not been kind to Celtic in the competition, having lost EIGHT of their last 10 home matches stretching back a decade, while failing to register a clean sheet in any of their last 15 fixtures in front of their own supporters.

Ending the club’s lenghty losing run without a group phase win will be viewed as a matter of priority by Rodgers against opposition that Celtic defeated in both of their previous meetings in the 2019 Europa League.

The Northern Irishman is expected to reinstate Joe Hart between the sticks, while a change in central defence will also be made with Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm both suspended.

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Lazio on Wednesday night:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up vs Lazio (first leg) - gallery (GlaW) Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at full-time after the 2-1 win over Motherwell. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - GK Should come back into the side in favour of Scott Bain after sitting out of Saturday’s trip to Motherwell through suspension.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB Another strong defensive shift at the weekend and has displayed excellent energy levels during recent outings. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group