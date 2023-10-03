Celtic vs Lazio live stream: how to watch Champions League clash on TV and online

The Hoops face the Serie A outfit at Parkhead on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic will be looking to get off the mark after their opening Champions League group stage defeat when they entertain Italian side Lazio at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Following a 2-0 loss away to Feyenoord in the Netherlands on Matchday One, in which two quickfire red cards for Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm saw the Hoops end the match with 10-men, Brendan Rodgers’ side will aim to carry their impressive domestic form into Europe by bidding for a first group stage win since 2017 - and a first at home since 2013.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A last-gasp victory over Motherwell at Fir Park in their latest Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday ensured Celtic continued to build momentum as they stretched their lead over Glasgow rivals Rangers to seven points in the table.

The Scottish champions are arguably facing the Serie A outfit at the perfect time, with Lazio currently sitting in 16th place domestically. However, a win over Napoli and a dramatic 1-1 draw with fellow Group E hopefuls Atletico Madrid have handed Maurizio Sarri’s men a big confidence boost ahead of their visit to Glasgow’s East End.

European nights under the Celtic Park floodlights are often special occasions and Rodgers will hope his players can put on a strong performance and clinch maximum points to increase their chances of progressing in the competition in front of a rocking atmosphere.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v Lazio take place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game takes place at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Wednesday, October 3rd and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7.30pm on TNT Sports 3 - 30 minutes before kick-off. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live audio coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Celtic will provide social media updates on their official channels. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?

Lithuanian referee Donatas Rumšas has been appointed by UEFA as the man in the middle for Wednesday’s match. The 35-year-old will take charge of just his THIRD Champions League group stage match, having officiated Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen last season and Shakthar Donetsk vs Sheriff Tiraspol the previous year.

Advertisement

Advertisement