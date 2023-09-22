The Hoops return to league action when they lock horns with Livi at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday lunchtime when they visit Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Brendan Rodgers’ side can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves after getting their Champions League group stage campaign off to a losing start against Feyenoord in the Netherlands earlier this week.

The champions swept past Dundee 3-0 in the previous league encounter and Rodgers will be hoping his players can replicate their second half performance for an entire 90 minutes when the travel across to West Lothian.

David Martindale’s Lions are a notoriously difficult team to break down, especially in front of their home crowd. They have lost just one of their opening five domestic matches this season, and will be aiming to take advantage of any lingering European hangover in the Celtic camp.

Rodgers could decide to tinker with his starting XI for this match, taking into account the synthetic playing surface. Changes from middle-to-front are expected, while the Northern Irishman has a decision to make over who will partner Liam Scales in central defence.

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Livi on Saturday:

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with new signing Luis Palma during a training session at Lennoxtown.

2 . Joe Hart - GK Admitted post-match he allowed his usually high standards to drop in the Netherlands and was came in for criticism, but he’s the No.1 and he’s unlikely to be dropped Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3 . Alistair Johnstone - RB Jokingly blamed the Feyenoord defeat on Celtic’s away kit, the Canadian is strongly defensively and in attack. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group