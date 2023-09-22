Register
Celtic predicted line-up gallery vs Livingston - 2 changes with Yang and Turnbull in line to feature

The Hoops return to league action when they lock horns with Livi at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday lunchtime when they visit Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Brendan Rodgers’ side can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves after getting their Champions League group stage campaign off to a losing start against Feyenoord in the Netherlands earlier this week.

The champions swept past Dundee 3-0 in the previous league encounter and Rodgers will be hoping his players can replicate their second half performance for an entire 90 minutes when the travel across to West Lothian.

David Martindale’s Lions are a notoriously difficult team to break down, especially in front of their home crowd. They have lost just one of their opening five domestic matches this season, and will be aiming to take advantage of any lingering European hangover in the Celtic camp.

Rodgers could decide to tinker with his starting XI for this match, taking into account the synthetic playing surface. Changes from middle-to-front are expected, while the Northern Irishman has a decision to make over who will partner Liam Scales in central defence.

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Livi on Saturday:

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with new signing Luis Palma during a training session at Lennoxtown.

1. Celtic predicted line-up vs Livingston - gallery (GlaW)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with new signing Luis Palma during a training session at Lennoxtown. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Admitted post-match he allowed his usually high standards to drop in the Netherlands and was came in for criticism, but he’s the No.1 and he’s unlikely to be dropped

2. Joe Hart - GK

Admitted post-match he allowed his usually high standards to drop in the Netherlands and was came in for criticism, but he’s the No.1 and he’s unlikely to be dropped Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Jokingly blamed the Feyenoord defeat on Celtic’s away kit, the Canadian is strongly defensively and in attack.

3. Alistair Johnstone - RB

Jokingly blamed the Feyenoord defeat on Celtic’s away kit, the Canadian is strongly defensively and in attack. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

With Nat Phillips nursing a minor ankle injury, a case can be made that Tomoki Iwata deserves a start. But Rodgers doesn’t seem to be a fan and that is likely to mean the Swede retain his place, despite his sending off against Feyenoord.

4. Gustaf Lagerbielke - RCB

With Nat Phillips nursing a minor ankle injury, a case can be made that Tomoki Iwata deserves a start. But Rodgers doesn’t seem to be a fan and that is likely to mean the Swede retain his place, despite his sending off against Feyenoord.

