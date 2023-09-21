Scottish sides continue to struggle in the Champions League, which was highlighted again in Rotterdam on Tuesday night.

It was not the start to their Champions League group stage campaign Brendan Rodgers and his Celtic players were looking for after their second half implosion in Rotterdam.

Despite competing well during an even first half, a 2-0 defeat to Dutch champions Feyenoord leaves the Hoops currently propping up the section after Lazio snatched a late 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid in the other Group E clash on Matchday One.

Celtic ended the match in the Netherlands with just NINE men after red cards were shown to Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm, with Rodgers having no complaints about either decision in his post-match press conference.

The Scottish champions managed to limit the damage any further, but a disappointing night at De Kuip was made even worse to leave them with TWO unwanted Champions League records in the process.

According to the BBC, the result means that the Parkhead club have now lost 58.9 per cent of their games in the competition - the highest ratio of any team with at least 50 games played in the history of the competition - having tasted defeat in 43 of their 73 fixtures.

They have also kept just one clean sheet (a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in Belgium back in 2017) in their 37 Champions League away games, conceding a staggering 89 goals - more than any other side to have played 30 times on their travels.

The statistics make for grim reading as Celtic’s wait for a first group stage victory in UEFA’s elite competiton stretches six years. Next up is a home tie against Lazion on Tuesday, October 4 and Rodgers’ men will be searching for a first group stage win at Parkhead in a decade - the last time they picked up maximum points in Glasgow’s East End was a 2-1 victory over Ajax back in October 2013.

Scottish clubs have recorded just two wins, five draws and 24 defeats in the Champions League group stages over the last 10 years.