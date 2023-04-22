Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Motherwell in Scottish Premiership at Parkhead.

Celtic could move 15 points clear in the Scottish Premiership title race with victory over Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday as a number of players stake their claim to be included in next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final line-up against Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have faced the Steelmen on three occasions this season, winning all three previous meetings. However, the North Lanarkshire club have continued their recent revival and moved clear of the drop zone since Stuart Kettlewell replaced Well’ legend Steven Hammell in the Fir Park hot seat.

With Rangers not in action until Sunday, the Hoops can take another huge step closer towards clinching the title. But with the matter of a Scottish Cup last-four clash with their arch rivals on the horizon, Postecoglou may opt to protect certain key players who could make all the difference at Hampden Park.

The likes of Reo Hatate, Liel Abada, Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers have all paid a visit to the club’s medical staff in recent months, which forced the Australian boss into changing personnel against Kilmarnock last Sunday.

That didn’t hamper Celtic one bit as they stormed into a 4-0 lead inside 28 minutes at Rugby Park, with Japanese centre-back Yuki Kobayashi impressing in CCV’s absence.

Carter-Vickers WILL return to the matchday squad this afternoon, while Sead Haksabanovic could be handed another chance to impress on the right wing. It’s highly unlikely Postecoglou will want to disrupt his starting XI too much ahead of their trip to the national stadium.

Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against the Steelmen at Parkhead...

1 . Joe Hart - GK The ever-present stopper keeps his place between the sticks. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB Seems to really be enjoying his football in Glasgow and has performed to a very high standard since arriving in January.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Postecoglou confirmed the American will return to the fold for this match ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

4 . Carl Starfelt - CB Passed up chances to score against Kilmarnock last weekend but was strong in the air and a repeat of that display is expected again.