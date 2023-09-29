Register
Celtic predicted line-up gallery vs Motherwell - 2 changes with Scott Bain to replace suspended Hart in goals

Following a full week of preparation, the Scottish champions return to league action against the Steelmen at Fir Park.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Celtic haven’t been at their free-flowing best this season and Brendan Rodgers will be the first to admit that - but his depleted side head to Fir Park on Saturday buoyed by their “monumental effort” to overcome Livingston with 10-men last weekend.

The Hoops visit Motherwell in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture having returned to winning ways in West Lothian, in which Rodgers praised his players reslience for recovering quickly from the disruption caused by goalkeeper Joe Hart’s sending off.

As a result, the veteran stopper will serve an immediate suspension and will have to be replaced between the sticks in North Lanarkshire. Rodgers also has a decision to make over whether to start James Forrest, Yang Hyun-jun or Luis Palma on the right flank.

Long-serving winger Forrest did little to convince fans of a green and white persuasion that he merits keeping the jersey of a sustained period against the Lions, so it’s expected that it will be a toss of the coin between South Korean ace Yang and Honduran international Palma.

16 points from a possible 18 represents a solid start to their title defence for Celtic but supporters will feel that the overall performance levels of the team can be cranked up a notch. Where better to start than against Motherwell...

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up on Saturday:

Daizen Maeda scores Celtic’s third goal in the win over Livingston last weekend

1. Celtic predicted line-up vs Motherwell - gallery (GlaW)

Daizen Maeda scores Celtic's third goal in the win over Livingston last weekend

With regular No.1 Joe Hart suspended, understudy Bain will be given the nod over Siegrist after coming on against Livingston. A good chance for him to impress.

2. Scott Bain - GK

With regular No.1 Joe Hart suspended, understudy Bain will be given the nod over Siegrist after coming on against Livingston. A good chance for him to impress.

Ralston could be handed a rare start after penning a ne contract this week but that would be harsh on the Canadian. Always tidy in possession and continues to display excellent defensive qualities. His jersey to lose.

3. Alistair Johnston - RB

Ralston could be handed a rare start after penning a ne contract this week but that would be harsh on the Canadian. Always tidy in possession and continues to display excellent defensive qualities. His jersey to lose.

The Swede recovered well from his Feyenoord red card with a decent showing against Livi last weekend. Should have done enough to keep his place.

4. Gustaf Lagerbielke - RCB

The Swede recovered well from his Feyenoord red card with a decent showing against Livi last weekend. Should have done enough to keep his place.

