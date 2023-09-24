The Hoops returned to winning ways in West Lothian but Hart’s dismissal was a major talking point.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Lennon has slammed Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart for endangering an opponent after he was shown a straight red card for the first time in his career during Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Livingston.

The Hoops No.1 was given his marching orders in the first half by referee John Beaton at the Tony Macaroni Arena for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity after rushing out of his box and wiping out Mohammed Sangare, who was through on goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Livi midfielder got to the ball first before Hart clattered into him in mid-air, with Sangare momentarily staying down after the rash challenge. VAR official Steven McLean reviewed the incident and and supported Beaton’s original decision.

Celtic were leading at the time through Reo Hatate’s penalty before Hart’s dismissal, but it didn’t seem to phase the visitors who added another two goals after the break thanks to Matt O’Riley and a sublime Daizen Maeda finish.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Lennon agreed with the call to send the former England and Manchester City stopper off, but claims Hart could have been helped out by his two central defenders who failed to track Sangare’s run.

He stated: “It’s reckless from Joe. he’s fully committed but you just can’t make a challenge like that. That could have been for reckless endangerment of a player as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you look at (Liam) Scales, he’s not in line with (Gustaf) Lagerbielke. It’s a clear red card. Sangare gets a touch and Joe takes him clean out.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was hard-pressed for his verdict on the incident post-match, admitting he had sympathy for Hart after the Scottish champions were dealt a THIRD sending off in the space of five days.

Celtic’s Joe Hart is shown a straight red card by referee John Beaton for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the win over Livingston. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Northern Irishman, who will be without his first-choice kkeeper for next week’s trip to face Motherwell at Fir Park, responded: “We lose Joe which I think is his first ever sending off in his career, so we obviously had a plan for that going down to 10 men and how we want to work.