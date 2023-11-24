The Hoops return to Scottish Premiership action against the Steelmen at Parkhead on Saturday.

Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend following the latest international break as they prepare to host Motherwell at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers' side signed off for the latest international window in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 thrashing of weary Aberdeen and they are back on home soil on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops have had a fortnight to recover from a busy schedule of fixtures and Rodgers will be hoping his players can pick up exactly from where they left off when they entertain the Steelmen, who are in desperate search of a victory.

Stuart Kettlewell's men are on the slide and remain winless in their last NINE league matches. Celtic know a win would move them 11 points clear of closest rivals Rangers, albeit having played two games more.

With a tough Champions League tie against Lazio also on the horizon, Rodgers will be the first to admit there are several starting jersey's up for grabs across all areas of the pitch.

Prior to the domestic break, the champions were beginning to welcome back a few players from injury. However, they must still make do without long-term absentees Liel Abada and Reo Hatate, while Daizen Maeda remains a few weeks away from making a comeback.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Motherwell on Saturday:

2 . Joe Hart - GK Will be eyeing a seventh clean sheet of the league campaign after notching his sixth against Aberdeen before the international break.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian is yet to register a goal or an assist this season and will be looking to add numbers to his solid performance levels. Nailed on to start when fully fit.