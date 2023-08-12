Here’s how Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could set his team up to face the Dons on Sunday.

Celtic venture to the North East to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium in their second Premiership fixture of the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops will make the journey to the Granite City in a confident frame of mind after beating Ross County 4-2 in last weekend’s curtain raiser, with David Turnbull starring after being brought out of cold storage by manager Brendan Rodgers.

The attacking midfielder notched a brave, while Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley added further goals in either half to mark Rodgers’ return to Parkhead with a victory.

Barry Robson’s Dons side were held to a stuffy goalless draw by Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena and have struggled in their recent meetings against Celtic, failing to score in the last four encounters. They last recorded a home win over the reigning champions back in 2016 but the long-standing rivalry between the two clubs, dating back to 1905, remains in place.

Rodgers is unlikely to tinker too much with his starting XI this weekend. Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will shape up against Aberdeen:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie David Turnbull was in impressive form as Celtic defeated Ross County 4-2 at home last weekend. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - GK Current No.1 will retain his position between the sticks, despite shipping two goals against Ross County. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Anthony Ralston - RB Will likely keep his place in Johnston’s continued injury absence. A big chance for Ralston to prove he can push to keep the spot long-term.

4 . Cameron Carter Vickers - CB A calm and composed presence at the back. Rarely takes unnecessary risks and leads by example. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group