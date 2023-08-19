Here’s how Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could set his team up to face Killie in Ayrshire on Sunday.

Holders Celtic begin their defence of the Scottish League Cup with a trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the last-16 on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops, who defeated Glasgow rivals Rangers 2-1 in the final last season thanks to a Kyogo Furuhashi double, will hope to safely navigate this tie against Premiership opposition before looking ahead to the first Old Firm derby of the season on September 3 in just over a fortnight’s time.

Brendan Rodgers’ side survived a fright from Aberdeen to clinch their first away win of the campaign last weekend to ensure they join St Mirren as they only two teams to still maintain a 100% league record after the opening two fixtures.

A visit to Ayrshire is next up against a much-improved Killie side, who ran out narrow winners over Rangers on the opening day of the league season. They followed that up with a goalless draw against Hearts at Tynecastle. However, Derek McInness’ men have just three wins over Celtic on home soil since 2001 - losing all four meetings last term by an aggregate score of 13-1.

Rodgers will have to make doubt without a handful of injured stars. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Alistair Johnston remain on the sidelines for this match, but a debut could be dished out to Gustaf Lagerbielke.

The Swede penned a five-year-deal with the club earlier this week and could be thrown straight in at the deep end following an injury sustained by fellow centre-back Stephen Welsh in training on Friday.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will shape up against Kilmarnock:

2 . Joe Hart - GK Should retain his spot between the sticks ahead of Bain and Siegrist. Featured in all but three matches last season. Has been rested for League Cup ties previously but unlikely to be the case here.

3 . Anthony Ralston - RB Retains the jersey for the time being and will start, despite Alistair Johnston returning to training earlier this week as he nears the end of his ankle surgery rehabilitation.