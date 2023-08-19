Celtic predicted line-up to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in Viaplay Cup as 3 changes made - gallery
Here’s how Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could set his team up to face Killie in Ayrshire on Sunday.
Holders Celtic begin their defence of the Scottish League Cup with a trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the last-16 on Sunday afternoon.
The Hoops, who defeated Glasgow rivals Rangers 2-1 in the final last season thanks to a Kyogo Furuhashi double, will hope to safely navigate this tie against Premiership opposition before looking ahead to the first Old Firm derby of the season on September 3 in just over a fortnight’s time.
Brendan Rodgers’ side survived a fright from Aberdeen to clinch their first away win of the campaign last weekend to ensure they join St Mirren as they only two teams to still maintain a 100% league record after the opening two fixtures.
A visit to Ayrshire is next up against a much-improved Killie side, who ran out narrow winners over Rangers on the opening day of the league season. They followed that up with a goalless draw against Hearts at Tynecastle. However, Derek McInness’ men have just three wins over Celtic on home soil since 2001 - losing all four meetings last term by an aggregate score of 13-1.
Rodgers will have to make doubt without a handful of injured stars. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Alistair Johnston remain on the sidelines for this match, but a debut could be dished out to Gustaf Lagerbielke.
The Swede penned a five-year-deal with the club earlier this week and could be thrown straight in at the deep end following an injury sustained by fellow centre-back Stephen Welsh in training on Friday.
Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will shape up against Kilmarnock: