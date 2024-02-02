Register
Celtic predicted starting XI v Aberdeen: 1 change with Idah set for first start and Carter-Vickers injured

Celtic predicted starting line-up v Aberdeen with Norwich loanee Adam Idah expected to be given his first run out in the green and white hoops

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 20:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 20:34 GMT

Celtic venture to the North East for a lunchtime kick-off against Aberdeen on Saturday with Brendan Rodgers' side bidding to extend their winning league run to six games.

The Hoops sit five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and can stretch that advantage to eight points win a victory over the managerless Dons at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen sacked manager Barry Robson earlier this week, with the club languishing down in eight position after registering only 24 points from 21 matches. They remain without a win in three outings since the winter break.

Rodgers is expected to hand Deadline Day signing Adam Idah his debut following the striker's arrival from English Championship side Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season. But there will be no place in the starting XI for central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who faces another three weeks on the treatment table after suffering a fresh injury blow.

Here's our predicted Celtic starting XI to face Aberdeen in the North East:

Faces no strong competition and won't be dislodged from the No.1 position unless he makes a few high-profile blunders.

1. Joe Hart - GK

Faces no strong competition and won't be dislodged from the No.1 position unless he makes a few high-profile blunders.

Scored the match-winner against Ross County last weekend and will retain his place at right back.

2. Alistair Johnston - RB

Scored the match-winner against Ross County last weekend and will retain his place at right back.

Should come back into the XI due to Carter-Vickers latest injury setback. Could have a big role to play over the next couple of weeks.

3. Maik Nawrocki - RCB

Should come back into the XI due to Carter-Vickers latest injury setback. Could have a big role to play over the next couple of weeks.

The Irishman is now a mainstay in the team and won't lose his place any time soon judging by his current form.

4. Liam Scales - LCB

The Irishman is now a mainstay in the team and won't lose his place any time soon judging by his current form.

