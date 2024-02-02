Celtic venture to the North East for a lunchtime kick-off against Aberdeen on Saturday with Brendan Rodgers' side bidding to extend their winning league run to six games.

The Hoops sit five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and can stretch that advantage to eight points win a victory over the managerless Dons at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen sacked manager Barry Robson earlier this week, with the club languishing down in eight position after registering only 24 points from 21 matches. They remain without a win in three outings since the winter break.

Rodgers is expected to hand Deadline Day signing Adam Idah his debut following the striker's arrival from English Championship side Norwich City on loan for the rest of the season. But there will be no place in the starting XI for central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who faces another three weeks on the treatment table after suffering a fresh injury blow.

Here's our predicted Celtic starting XI to face Aberdeen in the North East:

1 . Joe Hart - GK Faces no strong competition and won't be dislodged from the No.1 position unless he makes a few high-profile blunders.

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB Scored the match-winner against Ross County last weekend and will retain his place at right back.

3 . Maik Nawrocki - RCB Should come back into the XI due to Carter-Vickers latest injury setback. Could have a big role to play over the next couple of weeks. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group