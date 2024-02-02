Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window is now CLOSED for another year - but there was no late deadline day surge in Scotland with Celtic and Rangers making only one new signing each.

Rangers fans are still waiting to learn if midfielder Jose Cifuentes will be leaving the club for Brazilian side Cruzeiro, but there's no rush on that transfer with the South American deadline open until March 9. Across the city, there were more outgoings than incomings with Mikey Johnston heading to West Brom on loan and David Turnbull completing a permanent £2million move to Cardiff City.

There has still been a bit of movement and both Glasgow giants can look at free agents still holding out for a new club.

Celtic icon NOT convinced Norwich striker will improve squad

New Celtic recruit Adam Idah could make his debut for Brendan Rodgers' side against Aberdeen at Pittodrie this weekend. However, his loan capture hasn't impressed club legend Chris Sutton.

He reckons the Norwich City frontman has struggled to prove himself at English Championship level and doesn't believe he will improve the Hoops squad for the remainder of the season, insisting he is a long way from the finished article.

Sutton wrote in Pink Un: "Idah has had long enough to prove himself, especially at Championship level, and I think the team would have wanted more from him. Sadly, it feels like we've reached the end of the road. Celtic is going to be a very difficult and different experience for him. You have to be robust mentally to cope with life in Glasgow.

"My fear is that Idah will struggle to displace Celtic's other strikers and isn't any better than Oh Hyeon-gyu. He is a development player and I'm not sure that is what Celtic need either right now. I really hope he knows what he is getting himself into..."

Rangers-linked winger swerves Ibrox for EFL Championship side

Highly-rated Dutch winger Million Manhoef last night ended speculation linking him with a move to Rangers by completing one of the most expensive deadline day deals in the English Championship.

The former Vitesse Arnhem star has penned a three-and-a-half year contract with Stoke City, with the option of a further year for a fee of around £3million after attracting plenty of late transfer interest.

