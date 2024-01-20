Register
Celtic predicted starting XI v Buckie Thistle: Brendan Rodgers to hand fringe players a chance to impress

Celtic predicted starting line-up v Buckie Thistle as Brendan Rodgers' side eye spot in Scottish Cup fifth round

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 20th Jan 2024, 15:20 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT

Celtic host Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon as Brendan Rodgers' side look to extend their winning run to five matches in all competitions.

The Hoops will be overwhelming favourites to breeze past the Highland League side on home soil, given their superior quality but the Moray-based fifth tier visitors will be eager to cause one of the competition's biggest ever cup upsets. That will undoubtedly be an extremely difficult task against a Celtic team bidding to retain the silverware, having lifted the trophy for a record-extending 41st time last season. With Rangers breathing down their necks in the Scottish Premiership title race, the Parkhead club will be eager to add to their trophy cabinet this term.

Buckie arrive in Glasgow's East End on a three-match winning run and remain unbeaten in their last six games. They knocked out Tayport (4-0) in the first round of the tournament before a narrow 1-0 win over fellow Highland outfit Forres Mechanics. They needed a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Broxburn Athletic in round three following a 2-2 draw in regulation time to reach this stage.

Here's our predicted Celtic starting XI to face Buckie Thistle:

1. Joe Hart - GK

Rodgers' undisputed No.1 and that is unlikely to change between now and the end of the season. Celtic will wait until the summer to recruit a new stopper.

1. Joe Hart - GK

Rodgers' undisputed No.1 and that is unlikely to change between now and the end of the season. Celtic will wait until the summer to recruit a new stopper.

2. Anthony Ralston - RB

A good opportunity for the back-up right back to get some valuable game time under his belt against lesser opposition.

2. Anthony Ralston - RB

A good opportunity for the back-up right back to get some valuable game time under his belt against lesser opposition.

3. Stephen Welsh - RCB

With Carter-Vickers sidelined, this could present the Scotland Under-21 international with another chance to impress. Might come up against his cousin and Buckie Thistle striker Josh Peters.

3. Stephen Welsh - RCB

With Carter-Vickers sidelined, this could present the Scotland Under-21 international with another chance to impress. Might come up against his cousin and Buckie Thistle striker Josh Peters.

4. Liam Scales - LCB

The Irishman has been the surprise package this season. Has barely put a foot wrong since the start of the campaign.

4. Liam Scales - LCB

The Irishman has been the surprise package this season. Has barely put a foot wrong since the start of the campaign.

