Celtic predicted starting line-up v Buckie Thistle as Brendan Rodgers' side eye spot in Scottish Cup fifth round
Celtic host Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon as Brendan Rodgers' side look to extend their winning run to five matches in all competitions.
The Hoops will be overwhelming favourites to breeze past the Highland League side on home soil, given their superior quality but the Moray-based fifth tier visitors will be eager to cause one of the competition's biggest ever cup upsets. That will undoubtedly be an extremely difficult task against a Celtic team bidding to retain the silverware, having lifted the trophy for a record-extending 41st time last season. With Rangers breathing down their necks in the Scottish Premiership title race, the Parkhead club will be eager to add to their trophy cabinet this term.
Buckie arrive in Glasgow's East End on a three-match winning run and remain unbeaten in their last six games. They knocked out Tayport (4-0) in the first round of the tournament before a narrow 1-0 win over fellow Highland outfit Forres Mechanics. They needed a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Broxburn Athletic in round three following a 2-2 draw in regulation time to reach this stage.
Here's our predicted Celtic starting XI to face Buckie Thistle: