The Hoops will be overwhelming favourites to breeze past the Highland League side on home soil, given their superior quality but the Moray-based fifth tier visitors will be eager to cause one of the competition's biggest ever cup upsets. That will undoubtedly be an extremely difficult task against a Celtic team bidding to retain the silverware, having lifted the trophy for a record-extending 41st time last season. With Rangers breathing down their necks in the Scottish Premiership title race, the Parkhead club will be eager to add to their trophy cabinet this term.