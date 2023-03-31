Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
10 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
19 minutes ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
31 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 hour ago The harrowing of Lewis Capaldi in insightful Netflix documentary
3 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued

Celtic predicted XI gallery vs Ross County - three changes as Japanese duo set to stake claim

Celtic predicted starting line-up to face Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:43 BST

Celtic continue their charge towards retaining the Scotish Premiership title when they make the journey north to face struggling Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday.

The Hoops rounded off the month of March with three commanding victories and will arrive in the Highlands on a 22-match unbeaten streak in the league. Ange Postecoglou’s free-scoring side still have a nine-point cushion over Rangers at the top of the table and have scored 22 goals across their past six domestic outings.

They will be confident of extending their relentless run of form against a County side who currently occupy the dreaded relegation play-off spot in 11th place. With their Glasgow Derby showdown on the horizon, Postecoglou may decide to rotate his line-up for this game.

Japanese pair Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata have had to wait patiently for their chance to impress and both January signings could be pitched in from the start in Dingwall as they look to stake a claim for a starting jersey. That could see the likes of Carl Starfelt and Reo Hatate drop out and be wrapped in cotton wool ahead of the Rangers clash.

Here, we predict the Celtic line-up to start against the Staggies:

Was largely a spectator in the 3-1 win over Hibernian prior to the international break and retains his place in goal.

1. Joe Hart - GK

Was largely a spectator in the 3-1 win over Hibernian prior to the international break and retains his place in goal.

The Canadian has been a brilliant find and continues to impress in every match in a Hoops shirt.

2. Alistair Johnston - RB

The Canadian has been a brilliant find and continues to impress in every match in a Hoops shirt. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Overlooked for a recent international call-up but will look to put that disappointment behind him with another dominant display.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB

Overlooked for a recent international call-up but will look to put that disappointment behind him with another dominant display.

A case can be made for the Japanese defender to start this game, with Carl Starfelt to be wrapped in cotton wool for the Derby match against Rangers next week.

4. Yuki Kobayashi - CB

A case can be made for the Japanese defender to start this game, with Carl Starfelt to be wrapped in cotton wool for the Derby match against Rangers next week.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Ross CountyScottish PremiershipScottish Football