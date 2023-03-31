Celtic predicted starting line-up to face Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.

Celtic continue their charge towards retaining the Scotish Premiership title when they make the journey north to face struggling Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday.

The Hoops rounded off the month of March with three commanding victories and will arrive in the Highlands on a 22-match unbeaten streak in the league. Ange Postecoglou’s free-scoring side still have a nine-point cushion over Rangers at the top of the table and have scored 22 goals across their past six domestic outings.

They will be confident of extending their relentless run of form against a County side who currently occupy the dreaded relegation play-off spot in 11th place. With their Glasgow Derby showdown on the horizon, Postecoglou may decide to rotate his line-up for this game.

Japanese pair Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata have had to wait patiently for their chance to impress and both January signings could be pitched in from the start in Dingwall as they look to stake a claim for a starting jersey. That could see the likes of Carl Starfelt and Reo Hatate drop out and be wrapped in cotton wool ahead of the Rangers clash.

Here, we predict the Celtic line-up to start against the Staggies:

1 . Joe Hart - GK Was largely a spectator in the 3-1 win over Hibernian prior to the international break and retains his place in goal.

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian has been a brilliant find and continues to impress in every match in a Hoops shirt. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Overlooked for a recent international call-up but will look to put that disappointment behind him with another dominant display.

4 . Yuki Kobayashi - CB A case can be made for the Japanese defender to start this game, with Carl Starfelt to be wrapped in cotton wool for the Derby match against Rangers next week.