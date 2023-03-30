The latest international break has not been kind to the Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou in terms of picking up injuries.

Celtic enter the business end of the season with a commanding nine-point advantage at the Scottish Premiership summit and still on course to lift the remaining two trophies up for grabs.

Ange Postecoglou’s side make the long journey north to the Highlands on Sunday for a lunchtime kick-off against Ross County in Dingwall but the Hoops boss has several injury concerns ahead of the trip as they aim to continue their relentless domestic form.

Celtic team news

Liel Abada is a major fitness concern for Celtic after withdrawing from their respective national team squads during the international break. The Israeli winger picked up an injury in training last weekend and head coach Alon Hazan warned he could be missing for a few weeks.

He said: “To Abada’s credit, it can be said that he did everything to get here and be eligible. He was injured here in training. He did not agree to give up the possibility of being qualified for our games. Unfortunately, this was not possible. He will need two or three weeks of recovery.”

Meanwhile, Japan international Maeda returned to Glasgow earlier than anticipated in order to focus on making himself fully fit for a crucial run of games. Having been selects for his country’s friendly matches against South American nations Uruguay and Colombia, Maeda didn’t appear against the former and elected to make his way back to Scotland.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda is an injury concern for the match.

Sead Hakasabanovic, who was replaced at half-time during Montenegro’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Bulgaria last week, recovered from a knock to feature against Serbia from the outset on Monday night. James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, James McCarthy, Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate have all visited the Lennoxtown treatment room in recent weeks and an update on their availability this weekend will be confirmed by Postecoglou in his pre-match press conference.

Ross County team news

The Staggies are locked in a relegation battle and Malky Mackay’s side are in desperate need of a confidence booster after suffering back-to-back defeats to Motherwell and Livingston prior to the international break.

Youngster Dylan Smith has been away with Scotland’s Under-17 squad as they qualified for the UEFA Under-17 Championships in Hungary later this year but doubts remain over trio Jordan Tillson (groin), Ben Paton (knee) and Ben Purrington (ankle) after a period on the sidelines.

Who are the match officials?

Willie Collum will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s Premiership clash at the Global Energy Stadium between Ross County and Celtic. He will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Steven Traynor, with Mike Roncone named as the fourth official. Steven Kirkland is in charge of VAR.

Latest match odds?

