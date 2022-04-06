Cameron Carter-Vickers has been a mainstay in Ange Postecoglou’s starting XI this season

Celtic are reportedly close to securing Old Firm derby hero Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal amid increased interest from various Premier League clubs.

The on loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back has enjoyed a very productive first season with the Parkhead club and he scored what turned out to be the decisive goal during the first-half against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

The USA international has been a rock at the heart of the Hoops backline and manager Ange Postecoglou has previously spoke about his desire to keep Carter-Vickers next season.

GlasgowWorld understands a fee of around £6million, which could rise to £10million with add-ons, will be required to secure the 24-year-old’s permanent signature.

Carter-Vickers has attracted several potential suitors in recent months, with Leicester City, Wolves and Burnley weighing up an offer for him.

However, Celtic are believed to be in pole position to complete a deal with the player eager to settle at a club following numerous loan spells in recent years.

With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon later this year, Carter-Vickers, who has made 39 appearances for Celtic so far this season, will also have eyes on a long-awaited return to the international scene as he aims to force his way into national team boss Gregg Berhalter’s squad for the Qatar finals.

Meanwhile, highly-rated former Celtic youngster Ben Doak has been tipped to make his Premier League breakthrough before too long after completing a £600,000 move to Liverpool last week.

The 16-year-old had not signed a professional contract at Parkhead, leading several English clubs to chase his signature.

Celtic's Ben Doak is chased by Dundee United's Dylan Levitt after making his senior debut off the bench. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The teenage sensation, who scored a hat-trick for Scotland Under-17s against Georgia during the international break, has decided Anfield is the best place to continue his development.

It is believed Red boss Jurgen Klopp’s trust in integrating youth into the first-team set-up was a major factor behind Doak’s decision to move down south.

However he won’t be eligible to play for the club’s academy side until next season after signing a long-term contract.

The winger made his senior debut for Celtic as a substitute against Dundee United in January and came off the bench for the final minutes of the Hoops 3-0 thrashing of Rangers in February.