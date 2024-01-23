Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic are ready to make their move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after it was reported the player was 'ready to quit' the Anfield outfit.

It has been reported that Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing up a replacement for 37-year-old Joe Hart, who will see his contract expire in the summer, and has identified the Republic Of Ireland international as the man to become Celtic's number one.

Rodgers had hoped he could put together a package to secure the player in the current transfer window, however, as reported by Football Insider’s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool rate Kelleher at £20 million and the huge transfer fee would mean the club would be unable to tempt the Red to sell this month with the player too expensive.

However, Celtic have been given renewed hope they can still bring the player to Parkhead this summer after it was revealed the 25-year-old is 'ready to quit' the Premier League club in the summer as he goes in search of regular first-team football. Kelleher is rated highly by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp but still finds his first team opportunities limited as he plays back up to Alisson Becker.

While Kelleher has played the bulk of the club's Europa League games and every one of their EFL Cup ties, though he has featured just twice in the Premier League this term with Brazilian number one Alisson Klopp's preferred choice. With the player unable to dislodge him in the Anfield nets, it is reported he wants to become a regular starter in the coming years and is looking to move on from the Premier League giants in search of regular football - and that has opened the door for a potential summer move to Glasgow.