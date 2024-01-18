An ex-Celtic hero is set for an uncertain summer after reports claimed his current side won't be pursuing a deal for the star.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Celtic icon Kieran Tierney is facing an uncertain summer as reports claim Real Sociedad will not be looking to make his loan move permanent in the summer.

The 26-year-old Scottish left back moved to La Liga earlier in the campaign on a season long loan deal from Premier League giants Arsenal but has struggled for regular football after being blighted by a series of injuries that have restricted his inclusion for Real Sociedad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Widely expected to be part of Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for this summer's European Championship, Tierney has played just 14 games for his new side after suffering a range of injuries and Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil have "decided that they will not carry out the purchase option that exists in Kieran Tierney's contract" according to Spanish outlet Gol, who will instead target Juan Miranda.

The defender revealed how much he has enjoyed his time in Donostia-San Sebastián earlier this month, saying: "Arsenal fans are great, they always gave me a lot of support. During the four years I was there, I will always be grateful to the fans. I don’t want to speak badly about the Premier League because there are some great atmospheres, but in Spain it really is amazing".

However, it is reported the Spanish side have as 'satisfied' with the signing as the player himself, with claims they have already decided to not take up their option to sign the player on a permanent basis this summer, leaving his future very much up in the air.