Former Celtic hero faces uncertain future with club 'bound to not pursue' permanent deal
An ex-Celtic hero is set for an uncertain summer after reports claimed his current side won't be pursuing a deal for the star.
Former Celtic icon Kieran Tierney is facing an uncertain summer as reports claim Real Sociedad will not be looking to make his loan move permanent in the summer.
The 26-year-old Scottish left back moved to La Liga earlier in the campaign on a season long loan deal from Premier League giants Arsenal but has struggled for regular football after being blighted by a series of injuries that have restricted his inclusion for Real Sociedad.
Widely expected to be part of Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for this summer's European Championship, Tierney has played just 14 games for his new side after suffering a range of injuries and Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil have "decided that they will not carry out the purchase option that exists in Kieran Tierney's contract" according to Spanish outlet Gol, who will instead target Juan Miranda.
The defender revealed how much he has enjoyed his time in Donostia-San Sebastián earlier this month, saying: "Arsenal fans are great, they always gave me a lot of support. During the four years I was there, I will always be grateful to the fans. I don’t want to speak badly about the Premier League because there are some great atmospheres, but in Spain it really is amazing".
However, it is reported the Spanish side have as 'satisfied' with the signing as the player himself, with claims they have already decided to not take up their option to sign the player on a permanent basis this summer, leaving his future very much up in the air.
Tierney left the Hoops back in 2019 to sign for Arsenal in a deal reported to be around £25 million after a trophy laden spell at his boyhood club. However, despite impressing in North London, injuries have hindered his first four seasons with the club, featuring an average of just 18 times per season. Contracted until the summer of 2026 but out of favour with Mikel Arteta, the ex-Celtic hero faces an extremely uncertain summer.