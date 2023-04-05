The Hoops squad is bristling with talent as Ange Postecoglou continues to earn plaudits, but how much are his players valued at?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou continues to feature prominently in the bookmakers list of candidates for almost every vacant managerial position that crops up in the English Premier League - and it’s easy to see why.

The Hoops boss is on course to win a domestic Treble this season and the style of football adopted by the Australian has earned plenty of admirers from clubs south of the border in recent months.

Former Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers became the latest high-profile departure to be shown the door by relegation-threatened Leciester City and Postecoglou once again immediately found himself firmly in the frame as second-favourite to land the role behind Brentford’s Thomas Frank on Sunday.

However, it’s highly unlikely Postecogolou would opt to leave Celtic as this crucial juncture of the campaign, having already lifted the Viaplay Cup back in February, sitting nine points clear in the Premiership title race with eight matches remaining and with a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers on the horizon.

While the summer appears a little more uncertain, Postecoglou will undoubtedly continue to attract potential suitors after unearthing hidden gems from the J-League. The 57-year-old has raided the Asian market on several occasions, proving influential in bringing Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda to Glasgow. Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata and Oh Hyeon-gyu followed suit in January.

You’d imagine the lure of another Champions League pursuit could well be enough to convince the ex-Socceroos coach to stick around for longer, even if some big clubs coming calling for his services in the summer. Given Postecoglou has reiterated his commitment to the champions on a number of occasions, Celtic fans face an anxious wait to learn if he will still be leading the team next term.

With the likes of Liel Abada and Maeda being monitored closely by Southampton, Hatate emerging as a signing target for Brighton and Furuhashi being tracked by a number of top clubs, Postecoglou could have some big decisions to make this summer. But how does those outside the club value his players? Football Manager 2023 has recently been updated, and it has valued all of Celtic players, using their current ability as well as their contract status to come to a valuation.

Here’s how the Celtic squad are valued by the Sports Interactive game. What do you think? In our view, some are miles off the mark whilst others are fairly accurate.

1 . Oh Hyeon-gyu FM Value: £3m

2 . Cameron Carter-Vickers FM Value: £12m

3 . Benjamin Siegrist FM Value: £1m

4 . Stephen Welsh FM Value: £2m