Rangers and Celtic did battle at Ibrox.

Celtic have raised their ‘serious concerns’ with Rangers after a member of the Parkhead coaching staff was hit with objects during their Premiership game with Rangers.

Sky Sports commentator Ian Crocker said during broadcast of the 3-3 draw that “sadly, there are objects being thrown into the Celtic dugout.” Now SunSport suggest assistant coach John Kennedy was struck and “the objects being thrown were coins, with five or six striking the former defender.”

It’s also claimed Police Scotland have had a conversation with Kennedy after the game. They were spotted in the dugout during the Old Firm and now it is claimed by Celtic that Police Scotland are looking into events.

In a previous derby back in April 2022, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart's penalty area was covered in broken glass and Groundstaff were forced to rush on and clear up the debris providing danger to the players. It was the same game in which a Celtic physio was hit by a missile and they required stiches. Celtic are demanding answers over the latest incident.

A Celtic spokesperson said: "It is totally unacceptable that our staff have once again been targeted in this way. We will be raising our serious concerns with Rangers and we understand that the matter is currently being investigated by Police Scotland."