Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership.

Callum McGregor had been training solo ahead of this as he nursed an injury problem and does not pass fit for this game. Arguably the bigger shock comes at the back with Maik Nawrocki making his first start of the season After 120 minutes of action midweek against Fenerbahce, Barry Ferguson makes just one change with Ridvan Yilmaz coming in for Jefte.

Speaking ahead of the game, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said in his presser: “For me it’s very straightforward, to paint the nature of this game. It wouldn’t matter if we were 16 points clear or 60 points clear, this is Celtic/Rangers and it’s not a game you want to lose.

‘No matter how far in front you are, or how well you’ve been playing – this is a game that means everything to the supporters, to their lives, to their daily life.’ It means everything to them, especially on the back of our last performance.

“From our perspective, it’s about looking to play our game. Our game is a running game, it’s a pressing game, it’s an intense game, so that’s what we want to play from the very first whistle. Like every team, we have to make it really, really difficult for Rangers coming to the game. These are games to really enjoy and go on and perform.

“We never performed anywhere near what the demands of the game were in the last game, so we need to put that right in this game.”

Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence said in his press conference: “The belief in the group is actually really good, I think we have shown in Europe we can put on top performances, but we need to carry that out now for Sunday. We have to take every pride in every game we play in.

“It is Celtic on Sunday and that is the focus. What to expect? A tough game, it always is. It is good to have our fans back in the stadium but we go there with one focus and that is to win the game. We are in a good place, it is a weird one I don't think I have ever been so happy after losing a game 2-0, but getting through was what mattered.

“Easier to recover after that? I don't know I can't remember the last time I played 120 minutes so you would have to ask them lads, but we have got all the facilities here to recover well. Obviously it plays a part but from us, there are no excuses going into Sunday, we are ready for that.

“Thursday night is forgotten about; all our focus is on Sunday. The lads who played a lot of minutes will be recovering and it is for us to train well and everything is on Sunday.”

Here are the confirmed teams on both sides.

Celtic XI

Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Schlupp; Engels, McCowan, Hatate; Kuhn, Maeda, Jota.

Subs: Sinisalo, Taylor, Idah, Yang, Kenny, Murray, Ralston, Bonnar, Turley.

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Ridvan, Sterling, Barron, Raskin, Diomande, Cerny, Dessers.

Subs: Kelly, Propper, Lawrence, Bajrami, Nsiala, Igamane, Hagi, Rice, Danilo.