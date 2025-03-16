Here is why the Green Brigade do not have a tifo in the Celtic end during Old Firm derby action vs Rangers in the Premiership.

Celtic host Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon - but there will be a lack of Green Brigade colour.

Brendan Rodgers’ side host the Light Blues as they go hunting another Premiership title. The ultras group have sometimes come to loggerheads with the club board and again have done so ahead of Old Firm day.

Often making big spectacles when it comes to the biggest Celtic game in Glasgow’s east end, the Green Brigade have made a statement over whether or not punters can expect another Hoops show this weekend. In doing so, chief executive Michael Nicholson has got it in the neck.

Why don’t the Green Brigade have a tifo at Celtic vs Rangers?

There will be no tifo and the ultras have explained why. They said in a statement: "Unfortunately, there will be no traditional tifo in the north curve for Sunday's derby following a refusal by the Celtic board.

"Tifos are now customary for major fixtures and widely accepted to add to the occasion and atmosphere. It is therefore particularly disappointing to lose this when opposition fans will return to the derby in reasonable number for the first time in almost seven years, eager to make their mark.

"Two recent fixtures are cited as justification for refusing the derby tifo, with appeasing loyalists and zionists shamefully being put ahead of the interests of Celtic fans. Last month, thousands of Celtic fans willingly participated in a tifo to "Show 'Israel' the red card."

“This launched a global campaign of almost 150 similar actions across 126 sports clubs from 31 countries and six continents. All followed the example of Celtic: a football club held in the highest esteem for reasons beyond sport. Despite demonstrable proof of widescale support for Palestine across the fanbase, the Celtic board continues to sanction our group, and individuals, for this sentiment.

"A couple of weeks later, we paid tribute to a friend and lifelong Celtic supporter in Bik McFarlane. Bik was a hero to many and is widely recognised as a pivotal part in bringing Ireland beyond armed struggle. While the Celtic board shamelessly commodifies aspects of Irishness, including an earlier era of armed struggle, it sanctions our group for expressions which, again, carry broad demonstrable support.

"Despite approaching our 20th season inside Celtic Park, we continue to face the same intransigence from a Celtic board unwilling to engage with fans and evolve alongside fan culture. The manager recently correctly pointed to how clubs engage with supporters in other countries; until this happens, the same tedious cycles, distractions and disruptions will inevitably continue.

"We urge Michael Nicholson and Chris Mckay to revise the club's entire fan strategy and to do so in consultation with fans."