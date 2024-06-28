Scotland boss Steve Clarke. | Getty Images

Should Scotland keep hold of Steve Clarke following their elimination from Euro 2024?

Steve Clarke is facing an uncertain future as manager of Scotland and the Scottish FA have a big decision to make regarding his situation.

He guided the Scots to Euro 2024 but they were knocked out in the group stages in Germany after picking up only a point from their three games against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

Here is a look at what Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow football fans have had to say about whether he should stay or leave...

Charles Lewis - “Clarke was tactically inept. He set Scotland up defensively but with no pace in the team to catch opponents on the break. We never managed to achieve an effective press and when we did go forward, there was no overlap from the full backs. Our defence was fragile and especially with Ralston and Gunn. Our midfield was average at best. Our best and only creative midfielder, Gilmour, didn't play the first match and was substituted in the other two. Why would you take off the one player who can make a difference?”

Brian Collins - “We finished 9 pts ahead of Georgia in our qualifying group , Georgia have just battered Portugal with attacking aggressive football and are through to the last 16 - i didn’t know what it tells us but we were dreadful and scared and to pragmatic in the Euros.”

Donnie Stevenson - “After his team's abject failure in front of goal and his refusal to put on his strikers v Switzerland when the Swiss were reeling, shows he wasn't brave enough to go for the win, making the Hungary match irrelevant.In his defence, he doesn't have enough class to choose from.”

Brian Moore - “He should have had Shankland on from day one and James Forest who has been on fire. Saying that it's not the chocolate box of luxury players we had in the past it's a tough call. A new manager would have the same problems. Scotland needs more football pitches and teaching like Denmark Norway we are way behind. Glad we got there our fans done us proud.”

Marie Brown - “Yip, keep him where he is. Look at where he got us these past few years, plenty to build on yes but he's still the man to do it in my mind.”

Bryan Smetherham - “No he's done all he can time for a fresh approach.”

Michael Dewer - “He has worked wonders with limited quality. If we can't get through with Souness dalglish et al, why should we expect these guys to get through; they are not in the same class.”

Thomas Thomson - “No his tactics - if there were any - were wrong and he seemed reluctant to send subs on! They needed to WIN yet played safe for the first half of their final game! Time for a change!.”

Craig Pollock - “Scared to lose instead of going for it and missed out on a great opportunity, given a chance can learn from mistakes so yip take us to next championship if players are with him.”

Michael Lachnit - “I don't think so. Since qualifying for this Euro, things have gone downhill. Since the friendly against England, there has only been one win and that against Gibraltar. And the tactics have always been the same. More was possible, as Georgia showed. There should be a change.”

Mike Thomson - “He's done a great job but now time for a change. Look at Albania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Georgia, we're miles off it, sadly.”

Colin Currie - “He’s an imposter whose luck ran out when it mattered most. Time to go!.”

Alan Cardno - “So many people with short memories. We were nowhere before he took over. Even if all our players are fit, which they aren’t, we have no quality in central defence, up front or strikers. He developed a system that worked when all players were available. The finals were terrible, but robbed of key components. Need more participation and practice like years ago, and our top clubs to actually play Scot’s. We have a tiny pool of players and not enough quality.”

John Scott - “I think he's taken us far but he can't seem to go any further,his time is up but should be applauded for his work.”

Marie Mcwaters - “Playing not to lose is not playing to win! At this level you need to play to win!.”

Michael Hoy - “Would have been great to go there and just went for it with all out attacking football don’t mind getting beat that way but we got boaring defensive negative cowardly horrible frustration rubbish glad we went out early saved more embarrassment.”

Gordon Duffus - “He needs to go, I was never a fan of a defensive manager. Wrong tactics in the 3 games, when we played Brazil in opening game in France, at least the players had a go, with Germany Clarke put them to the slaughter, the Swiss game we could have attacked and won, then to play one up front against a poor Hungary side, too slow in build up and no shankland or Armstrong till too late, he never learned anything from the past. He has to go.”