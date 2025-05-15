A talented Blackburn winger is the subject of a transfer battle involving Celtic and Rangers

Celtic and Rangers will once again be battling it out for the title this season and it appears that both Glasgow giants are shopping in a similar pool when it comes to new recruits this summer.

The Hoops, who defended the title for a fourth consecutive season are desperate to bolster their wide attacking options as they aim to retain their place on the summit while also going even deeper into the Champions League after a solid showing in this year’s League Phase.

Celtic have Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, James Forrest and the much-improved Yang Hyun-Jun competing for a starting spot on the wing after learning news of a gut-wrenching nine-month injury for returning star Jota.

Luis Palma has spent the last six months out on loan at Olympiacos and is not likely to feature in Brendan Rodgers’ plans next term, with a permanent sale being the most likely outcome.

It leaves Celtic in the market for a winger, with reports from the Daily Record suggesting that Tyrhys Dolan could be on the way from Blackburn Rovers. However, Rangers, who are likely to go big on recruitment in the summer are also linked with the 23-year-old as they aim to knock the Hoops off their perch and reclaim the title for the first time since going unbeaten in 2020/21.

Celtic and Rangers made to play transfer waiting game

Blackburn winger Tyrhys Dolan - who started his career at Preston North End - has caught the eye this term with seven goals and six assists at Championship level.

He’s been a key part of a Blackburn team that narrowly missed out on the play-offs in a much improved campaign after flirting with relegation last term. Dolan has just a few weeks remaining on his contract at Ewood Park and is yet to put pen to paper over an extension to his deal with the Lancashire outfit.

It’s triggered reports of a potential switch to Glasgow with either Celtic or Rangers as both clubs look to bolster their ranks. However, his current manager Valerien Ismael hasn't given up hope of convincing the former England Under-20s starlet on board for at least another season.

Asked if he expects Dolan to reflect on his future on holiday, Ismael said: "I think yes, that's my feeling. Personally, I will do that. Personally, I will do that to take my time to assess the situation.

"Just to reflect on everything and to make the right decision. This is the most difficult one for the club, for sure. He will take his time, go on holiday and assess what he will do. It is his decision.

"As I say, he put himself in that position. It's a good position for him, so we have to respect that. We have to be patient, we will try to keep him and fight for our players.”

Greg Taylor drops new exit hint

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has added further fuel to speculation linking him with a move away from Parkhead.

The Scotland left-back is out-of-contract in a couple of weeks and could bid an emotional farewell to the Hoops after six trophy-laden years. Record Sport says he’s a customer at Box Fresh Glasgow - a footwear cleaning specialists - and the company shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Almost 7 years @gregtaylor12 has been coming to us with his trainers and we realised tonight we don’t have a single photo together.

"Greg is one of life’s good guys and a proper supporter of Box Fresh through the years. It’s always a pleasure to catch up."

Taylor replied with a love heart and smiling face with a tear emoji as Hoops followers attempted to decode the message.