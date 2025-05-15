The latest on Rangers summer rebuild and the progress of a former Celtic prodigy

After falling short in this season’s title battle, Rangers fans are turning their attention towards a summer of change as they prepare to welcome in new owners in the form of the 49ers group.

The American-based businessmen have had plenty of experience in the NFL and have recently transferred their expertise over to the world of football guiding Leeds United back into the promised land of the Premier League.

They’ll be aiming to back the new Rangers manager with plenty of signings once a decision has been made over Philippe Clement’s long-term successor - and one name that’s likely to be at the forefront of interest is talented winger Vaclav Cerny, who has already proved he can thrive in Scotland after impressing in this season’s loan spell.

Rangers transfer history could dash chances of Vaclav Cerny

Rangers have made their fair share of errors on the transfer front in recent seasons both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

The likes of Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers, Ross McCrorie, Connor Goldson and Scott Wright are all examples of players that were moved out of the door last summer. However, many Rangers fans were outraged at the ATM in December when they learned that the Light Blues only recouped £800,000 in profit from that particular clearout.

Now Football Insider suspects this could impact their business this summer and particularly efforts to sign Vaclav Cerny - who is worth a reported £5.5m, as per the Daily Record.

The outlet explains: “With less funds than they would’ve had if they managed to make more from last year’s meagre sales, that may mean they may not be able to shell out what’s needed to sign Cerny without missing out on other deals.

“Should that be the case, decision-makers at Ibrox could find themselves with a difficult decision to make as they chase what would be a popular deal.”

Ex-Celtic star reaches agreement with Aston Villa

Aston Villa have agreed to hand former Celtic wonderkid Aidan Borland a new long-term contract in a huge display of faith by Unai Emery and the backroom team. Borland arrived from Celtic’s academy in 2023 and has played every game of their Premier League 2 campaign this season as his remarkable rise continues.

The 18-year-old midfielder notably captained the side to victory in the FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City. The teenager has already made his first team debut with Villa and played 28 minutes during a League Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison said: "We are delighted to see Aidan sign a new long-term contract. This is well deserved and a recognition of his development since he joined us. Aidan is an intelligent central midfield player who is technically proficient and tactically astute. He has been a regular in our under-21s and under-19 UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup teams, captaining on many occasions, which is a reflection of his leadership skills and maturity on and off the pitch. He has also represented Scotland at under-19 international level this season."