Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts’ Scottish Premiership predicted finishes as changes expected

The Scottish Premiership resumes this weekend following the latest international break.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 17th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 20:14 BST

Scotland secured their ticket for next summer’s European Championship finals in Germany following Spain’s narrow win over Norway in Oslo on Sunday, with Steve Clarke becoming the first manager in the national team’s history to guide the nation to consecutive Euros.

With the international break now over, the Scottish Premiership is back this weekend and Celtic and Rangers will be welcoming back their international stars to the fold ahead of fixtures against Edinburgh duo Hearts and Hibs respectively.

But how do the bookmakers foresee the rest of the season panning out? Here is the predicted end of 2023/24 season table after 38 games according to the bookies:

Points predicted: 32.6, games won: 7.1 - The only team yet to register a victory so far and this could be the season the Perth outfit are consigned to the Championship.

Points predicted: 32.6, games won: 7.1 - The only team yet to register a victory so far and this could be the season the Perth outfit are consigned to the Championship.

Points predicted: 33.2, games won: 7.6 - Tony Docherty’s debut season in the dugout has started fairly well, but the Dark Blues haven’t picked up as many points as their play has merited.

Points predicted: 33.2, games won: 7.6 - Tony Docherty’s debut season in the dugout has started fairly well, but the Dark Blues haven’t picked up as many points as their play has merited.

Points predicted: 43.1, games won: 11.6 - The Staggies have two wins from their first seven matches as they try to stave of the threat of the drop after surviving by the skin of their teeth last term.

Points predicted: 43.1, games won: 11.6 - The Staggies have two wins from their first seven matches as they try to stave of the threat of the drop after surviving by the skin of their teeth last term.

