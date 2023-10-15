Steve Clarke has become the first manager in the national team’s history to lead the nation to consecutive European Championships

Scotland have officially qualified for Euro 2024 without kicking a ball after Spain’s narrow 1-0 victory over Norway guaranteed Steve Clarke’s men a top-two finish in Group A - with two games to spare.

Following a 2-0 defeat to the Spaniards in Seville on Thursday, the Scots were watched on nervously as Barcelona star Gavi’s second half goal ensured La Roja went from nemeses to allies in the space of just three days and helped Scotland rubber-stamp their ticket in Germany next summer.

The Tartan Army can now look ahead to the UEFA draw for the Euro 2024 finals, including when and where it is, as well as how the procedure works and what pot Scotland could find themselves in. Here, GlasgowWorld provides all the information you need to know...

Where and when is the Euro 2024 draw?

The draw for the Euro 2024 finals will be held in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, December 2. The ceremony will begin at 5pm.

Can I watch the draw live?

Yes - The draw will be streamed live for FREE on the official UEFA website, as well as the Euro 2024 mobile app. UEFA will announce in due course which UK broadcasters will be allowed to stream the draw live.

How will the draw work?

Nations who have qualified for the Euro 2024 finals will be divided up into four pots, according to their performance in qualifying. Six separate pots will then be required to draw the countries into Groups A-F for the finals.

Which pot will Scotland be in?

It’s job done, but Scotland will be focused on securing a Pot 1 seeding by finishing above Spain (currently top on goal difference) in the group.

Host nation Germany are guaranteed one of the six spots in Pot 1, with five other places up for grabs.

All Scotland need to do is finish their qualification campaign in November as one of the five best-performing group winners. Failure to top the group or finish as the worst five group winners, then we’ll have to settle for a place in Pot 2.

When will the fixtures be released?

UEFA have stated: “Match pairings and kick-off times will be added after the final tournament draw on Saturday 2 December.