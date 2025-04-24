Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

European football’s governing body are discussing three major changes which could come into force next season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UEFA officials are reportedly considering three major rule changes for the Champions League next season - which could have possible implications for Celtic and Rangers.

According to German outlet Bild, discussions have started over seismic changes to rules in European competitions, including the Europa League and Conference League. These include whether extra-time should be ditched, a return leg advantage in the knockout phase of the competition and implementing the 'country protection' rule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Glasgow giants will enter Champions League qualifying next term with Celtic in the play-off round and Rangers beginning their campaign in the second qualifying round - depending on whether their recent Spanish conquerors Athletic Bilbao go on to win the Europa League and qualify outright for the Champions League group stages by league position.

The proposals will be presented to the UEFA Executive Committee in Munich next month if they receive sufficient backing by the Club Competitions Committee, the changes which only relate to the knockout phase could come into force from the start of next season.

The first change would see extra-time removed if the result is a draw after 180 minutes after the two legs have been played. Instead of an additional 30 minutes, knockout round ties would go straight to penalties. Had this been in place this year, Brendan Rodgers’ side would have been seconds away from taking Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to a penalty shootout.

The second change is in relation to the return leg advantage, which would ensure clubs benefit from playing the second leg of knockout matches at home, depending on their league phase ranking. At present, teams qualifying directly for the last-16 were automatically guaranteed home games in the second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should this rule change be implement, home ties in the second leg would be awarded to higher-ranked clubs in the quarter-final and semi-final rather than a just the last-16.

Meanwhile, the 'country protection' guideline could be reinstated across all continental competitions, meaning it would be impossible for sides from the same nation to face each other before the quarter-finals. As it sames, teams from the same country can play each other after the league phase.