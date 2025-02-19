The German media have praised Celtic and blasted Bayern after a Champions League battle.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic may be out but they are by no means down after a heroic Champions League knockout round play-off second leg against Bayern Munich.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have exited Europe’s top table with a 1-1 draw away from home but a 2-1 defeat at Parkhead has proven too much to overcome. Nicolas Kuhn’s second half effort put them on a course for a remarkable 1-0 scoreline after 90 minutes but Alphonso Davies struck deep into stoppage time to prevent an additional 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, with progress out the league phase, Celtic have taken positive continental strides this season. Bayern may have progressed in the competition but that is not sparing them the fiery wrath of their home media, who had some kind words for the Premiership champions. Here is how the German media reacted to a night that almost proved legendary for Celtic, from the game almost entering disgrace territory to an international boss casting a keen eye over one Hoops ace.

Bild

“Almost a disgrace against Celtic. Davies scores seconds before the end. Now against Leverkusen or Atletico. Bayern tremble their way into the round of 16! In the playoff second leg against Celtic Glasgow, a 1-1 draw is enough to advance to the round of 16 in the Champions League after the 2-1 win in the first leg. With his goal, the left-back saved the record champions from a huge embarrassment. Before that, it looked like extra time was going to happen! Already in the first half, Celtic had the better chances to take the lead. McGregor (7th minute) and Maeda (18th minute), Guerreiro had to clear off the line (16th minute).

“Stanisic plays a catastrophic bad pass, which Maeda grabs and sends to Nicolas Kühn (25). Kim tries to clear with a sliding tackle, but puts the ball right in front of Kühn. He stays cool in front of Neuer and scores. 1-0 for Celtic! Kühn, of all people - he played for the Bayern amateurs from 2020 to 2021 (37 appearances), but was not used for the professionals. He scores in front of the eyes of national coach Julian Nagelsmann (37). And so he puts his team on course for extra time. Until Davies saves Bayern from the Scottish shock.”

Zeit

“In the knockout phase of the Champions League play-offs , Bayern Munich and Celtic Glasgow played a draw. In front of 75,000 spectators in the sold-out Munich Arena, the score was 1:1 (0:0) after around five minutes of stoppage time. The Munich team has therefore moved into the round of 16. Former Munich player Nicolas Kühn (63rd minute) scored the first goal for Celtic in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was not until the fourth minute of injury time that Alphonso Davies scored the equaliser for Munich (90th+4). Munich had won the first leg against the Scottish champions 2-1 . The Munich team had missed out on direct entry into the round of 16 in the reformed league phase of the Champions League. Therefore, they had to take the detour via the intermediate round.”

Sport1

“Bayern escapes embarrassment. Alphonso Davies scored the decisive goal to make it 1-1 in injury time (90.+4) and Bayern narrowly escaped extra time! The German talent Nicolas Kühn had given the guests from Glasgow a surprise lead after a catastrophic defensive performance by the Munich team (63rd minute), but had to be substituted afterwards due to injury (67th minute).

“Bayern were lucky that Celtic were unable to capitalize on some major defensive mistakes. Callum McGregor, Kühn and Daizen Maeda missed some great chances between the 7th and 18th minutes. Bayern then regained their composure and largely controlled the game, without shining. Kane had the best chance just before half-time, but he only hit the crossbar - otherwise they lacked determination.”

SportSchau

“FC Bayern narrowly avoided a historic embarrassment in the Champions League: In the last minute of injury time, Alphonso Davies saved the Munich team with his late goal to make it 1-1 in the playoff second leg against Celtic Glasgow. Celtic had been in the lead until the 94th minute thanks to a goal by Nicolas Kühn (63rd minute), which would have meant extra time after the 1:2 home defeat in the first leg. But then Bayern's substitute Davies was shot on the goal line after a cross from Michael Olise as the Scots attempted to clear the ball. The flattering achievement of reaching the top 16 was thus secured and the dream of playing the final on May 31 in their own stadium lives on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankfurter Allgemeine

"Bayern barely made it to the round of 16. After winning the first leg, it should have been a simple task for Bayern against the underdogs from Scotland. But then a lot of things went wrong."

ntv.de

"A very relieved FC Bayern doesn't want to think of luck. First the lucky 0-0 draw in the league summit, then the shaky entry into the round of 16 of the Champions League : FC Bayern survived intensive days with good results, but not convincing performances. In Munich, however, they are satisfied with that for the time being."