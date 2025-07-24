A club hero has told Rangers why they have to look at Celtic when it comes to transfer trading.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been urged to copy Celtic in the transfer market - but that means possibly parting with two top stars.

It’s a new era at Ibrox under 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, with head coach Russell Martin’s reign off to the perfect start. They beat Panathinaikos 2-0 midweek in the first leg of their Champions League second round qualifier, with a return leg in Greece to come next week. The match came amid a lengthy recruitment drive this summer and Rangers are not done yet in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exit links have also emerged in some key players with Nico Raskin and Hamza Igamane two assets who are tipped to make the club big bucks after some strong performances. Ibrox hero Peter Lovenkrands has watched rivals Celtic pull away domestically thanks to their savvy shopping in transfer windows, buying low and selling high, Nicolas Kuhn’s move for profit to Como the latest example.

Why Rangers must copy Celtic trading model

The former star feels that is what Rangers need to adopt if they are to start challenging their great foes again for titles on a regular basis. That is why if a big bid comes in for either midfielder Raskin or striker Igamane, he does not feel Rangers are in a position to say no if they are to catch Celtic.

Lovenkrands said on Sportsound: “You can't say no, if the big offer comes in for Igamane or Raskin, you need to sell them on and that's why Celtic has been dominant for years. They've been doing such a great job of it. They have players brought in for low money. They do one season, maybe two good seasons, and then they punt them away for big money. Then they re-invest that into smaller players in that way, and then again, sell on.

“They've been so good at that. Rangers need to be better than that, in my opinion. If somebody comes in with big money for Raskin and Igamane, they need to go. That is just the way it is. I know you want to build something, but Rangers is not for me in a position right now to say no to these type of offers. They're in a position where you need to get the money and need to rebuild as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers urged to accept big bids for Nico Raskin or Hamza Igamane

“But it's difficult because you can also not go into a season with probably what, nine to 10 new players, new faces that have to learn very, very quickly. And later you come in when the season started. It's going to be even harder for you to settle into the team and trying to get up to speed of how you play and the way you're playing and stuff like that.

“So you don't actually have much time to get that organised and get that sorted. So it's going to be a tough period for Rangers over the next couple of years, depending on transfer market as well.”