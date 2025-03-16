Celtic and Rangers go head to head in a highly anticipated contest at Parkhead

Runaway Premiership leaders Celtic can take a huge step towards winning yet another league title under Brendan Rodgers if they can overcome arch-rivals Rangers in today’s highly-anticipated league contest at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers has an incredible record against his Rangers counterparts on derby day and has only been beaten twice in 21 games against the Ibrox side while recording an impressive 16 victories to give him an overall win rate of 76 percent.

It leaves interim boss Barry Ferguson with plenty of work to do if he is to buck that trend, particularly at Parkhead where Rangers have found it tough in recent years. This task is only further compounded by the fact that the team has gone all the way to extra time and penalties against Fenerbache in mid-week, leaving the former midfielder with a huge decision on whether to play the same team or rotate to ensure optimum energy levels and intensity for a fiery contest.

However, Ferguson can take some respite from the fact that the team he has at his disposal won the last head to head fixture between the two teams 3-0 under Philippe Clement in a high point in an otherwise difficult second term for the Belgian before he got the axe. Ahead of an exciting Glasgow affair we take a look at the latest headlines from Celtic and Rangers - including a bold derby day prediction in the Light Blues’ favour.

Joe Hart hit with Celtic shout-out

Former Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart delivered a shout-out to former Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou and compared the pressure he is facing at Tottenham to the expectations at Parkhead. Hart, who played for both clubs during his trophy-laden career was discussing Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side in the build-up to their Europa League round-of-16 contest with AZ Alkmaar when he discussed his Celtic experiences.

The former England international when asked about Postecoglou said, via TNT Sport : “This will be a big night for him and he knows that but every day is a big day for you as Tottenham manager. He knows that he appreciates that. He will have done all his homework.”

Spurs advanced to the last eight with a 3-1 victory with Wilson Odobert (twice) and James Maddison bagging the crucial goals as the team progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

Postecoglou, who vowed to win a trophy in his second term in North London, can look forward to a two-legged showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt, who famously won the competition in the final against Rangers in 2022.

Rangers can gain 'amazing' derby boost

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson believes the club’s recent penalty shoot-out win against Fenerbahce will leave them on a tremendous high heading into the game against Celtic and believes the players will have little problem with the close turnaround due to the emotional aspect of the fixture.

Thompson, who won four major trophies between 2003 and 2006 at Ibrox, explained on BBC Sportsound : "A lot of Rangers fans would accept that Fenerbahce took the most importance in terms of the two games but an Old Firm match is always huge.

"Barry Ferguson, Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor don't have a lot of time to get the players turned around."It will be difficult for them physically to be at their best and be ready. But it's amazing how you find those energy levels, especially if it's an Old Firm game.

"Rangers will be on a huge high and Sunday is a very important game for the club and their fans. But winning in Europe was clearly the more important fixture for the club."