Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers boasts an impressive head to head record against a number of Rangers managers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers boasts a remarkable track record when facing off against Rangers and has more than often got the better of his opposite number in the dugout on derby day.

Over the course of his two spells at Celtic, Rodgers has come face to face with six different Rangers managers and he is now preparing to face his seventh in the form of Gers club legend and current interim boss Barry Ferguson.

Premiership titles and cup honours in the past have been decided by the finest margins - and the Glasgow derby can often be the difference between losing and winning silverware as we have seen in both the Scottish League Cup final and Scottish Cup final over the last 12 months.

With that in mind, we take a look at Rodgers’ head-to-head record against each Light Blues gaffer from Mark Warburton to Philippe Clement as Ferguson travels to Parkhead with a point to prove.

Brendan Rodgers vs Mark Warburton - won three

Brendan Rodgers boasts an impressive 100% record of three victories in three matches against ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton.The two first locked horns in the 2016/17 when a Moussa Dembele hat-trick inspired the Hoops to a 5-1 victory at Parkhead. Celtic also record a 1-0 away victory in the Scottish League Cup semi-final and a narrow 2-1 at Ibrox on New Years eve 2016 before Warburton got the axe.

Brendan Rodgers vs Graeme Murty - won three, drew two

Graeme Murty had two spells as interim boss as Rangers after the sackings of Mark Warburton and Pedro Caixinha. Rodgers won three and drew two of his contests against the ex-Reading defender.

Brendan Rodgers vs Pedro Caixinha - won three

Brendan Rodgers boasts a perfect record of three victories in three matches on derby day against Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha, with one of the most memorable being a 5-1 away victory at Ibrox in April 2017, marking the team’s biggest victory at Rangers since 1897.

Brendan Rodgers vs Steven Gerrard - won one lost one

Oliver Ntcham helped Celtic secure a 1-0 home victory against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the first meeting between Rodgers and the Liverpool great.

However, Gerrard presented much more of a challenge than a number of his Ibrox predecessors and was able to earn a 1-0 victory over Celtic in December 2018 shortly before Rodgers’ exit to Leicester City.

Gerrard remains the last Rangers manager to win a Premiership title and became the first since Walter Smith when he achieved the feat in 2020/21.

Brendan Rodgers vs Michael Beale - won one

Kyogo Furuhashi’s goal on the stroke of half time was enough to give Brendan Rodgers’ side a 1-0 victory over Michael Beale’s Rangers in the only head-to-head meeting between the two managers.

Brendan Rodgers vs Philippe Clement - won five, drawn one, lost one

Brendan Rodgers boasts the vastly superior head to head record against Belgian boss Philippe Clement. The most significant of those victories came in the 2024 Scottish Cup final in the last seconds of extra time and in this season’s League Cup final where the Light Blues won on penalties.

Clement, however, did finally break his curse against Celtic by recording a 3-0 victory in his last derby game as Rangers boss.