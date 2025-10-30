Celtic and Rangers will face off in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final this weekend

The Scottish FA has confirmed who will take charge of this weekend’s blockbuster Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers.

The Glasgow rivals will lock horns in a derby showpiece on Sunday for a spot in the final against either Motherwell or St Mirren. The two clubs will meet for the second time this season, having drawn 0-0 in the Scottish Premiership back in August.

Both Celtic and Rangers enter the clash following tricky starts to the season. The Glasgow rivals have both parted ways with their managers since they last met, with Danny Rohl replacing the dismissed Russell Martin at Ibrox.

The Hoops are also on the market for a new permanent manager, following Brendan Rodgers’ decision to leave the club earlier this week. Martin O’Neill has stepped in on an interim basis while the search for a full-time figure is underway.

Who is the referee for Celtic vs Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final?

Nick Walsh has been named as the man to take charge of this weekend’s blockbuster event. He will be supported by assistant referees Daniel McFarlane and Frank Connor.

Walsh has taken charge of 13 games so far during the 2025/26 season, according to Soccerbase. The 34-year-old has dished out a hefty 60 yellow cards in that time. Walsh is yet to officiate a Celtic game so far this season but he has overseen two Rangers games.

The Light Blues’ fixtures against St Mirren in the league and Hibs in the Cup returned a combined 11 cards. Celtic and Rangers fans can likely expect several bookings to be made over the weekend based on Walsh’s track record so far this season.

Who is the VAR for Celtic vs Rangers?

The VAR for Celtic vs Rangers this weekend will be Steven McLean, supported by assistant VAR Andrew Dallas.

Is Celtic vs Rangers on TV this weekend?

For those who aren’t headed to Hampden Park on Sunday, you can catch the action live on TV and online. You can find out all the viewing and live stream details for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final here.

Celtic and Rangers latest form

Celtic were able to secure a convincing 4-0 win against Falkirk in their latest Scottish Premiership outing, but it was only their second victory from their last five games. The reigning champions continue to trail to league leaders Hearts, who still boast a six-point lead despite drawing with St Mirren.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last five Premiership fixtures, with two consecutive wins now under their belt after beating Hibs 1-0 midweek. The Light Blues have started to steadily climb the table, having endured a nightmare start to their season under previous manager Martin.

Rangers also beat Hibs last time out in the Premier Sports Cup, enjoying a 2-0 quarter-final win thanks to goals from Nicolas Raskin and Bojan Miovski. Meanwhile, Celtic thumped previous opponents Partick Thistle 4-0 to secure their place in the last four against Rangers.