Celtic are on the hunt for their next manager who will replace Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Celtic managerial situation - as the next few days get to prove key.

Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney are currently the interim management team after Brendan Rodgers’ shock resignation earlier this week. They are poised to be in the dugout on Sunday when Celtic take on rivals Rangers in a Premier Sports Cup semi-final, for a chance to face either Motherwell or St Mirren in the final.

Transfer guru Romano has provided a brief reaction to the situation. He says that while nothing is set to happen in the immediate future, there is bound to be movement on the Celtic managerial situations in the days ahead.

Fabrizio Romano on Celtic next manager latest

He told GiveMeSport: "No imminent updates yet on this. Let's see in the next hours/days what happens."

O’Neill said earlier this week on returning to the club he managed between 2000-2005: “I wasn't expecting it. I also don't know what's been going on. Since I've left the football club, I've never been asked back. I don't know what's taken place, so there's very little I can add to that. Number one, yes, this is definitely interim. There could be a new manager in two week's time.

"That's it, absolutely. Celtic will be looking for a young manager to come in with a very decent CV. They have a couple of injuries to some key players, but the team are a good side. Maybe a bit of confidence has been lost. But the players are really good players and I'm genuinely looking forward to working with them, for how long I don't know.

Who are the Celtic management team?

"But that will be the ambition to get the club back to where they were. We have some really fine players at this football club and there are a lot of players who have won and know how to win. The number of chances you create is the most important thing. That's it, we've got to create. There was a chance in the last game where Celtic could've gone 2-1 up against Hearts. From what I see, it's about creating more chances."

Alongside O’Neill and Maloney, Celtic have confirmed who make up the rest of the coaching staff, amid some key exits alongside Rodgers. A statement reads: “Celtic Football Club can confirm today that Assistant Manager John Kennedy, coaches Adam Sadler and Jack Lyons, and Head of Performance Glen Driscoll have left the Club with immediate effect.

“We thank each of them for their contribution to Celtic and we wish them all well for the future. We are pleased to welcome former Celtic Captain Stephen McManus and former Celtic player Mark Fotheringham into our first team coaching set-up, where they will join Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney on an interim basis, alongside coaches Stephen Woods, Gavin Strachan and Greg Wallace.”