Celtic and Rangers have reportedly tabled opening bids for Motherwell youngster Bailey Rice - but also face competition for his services from an unnamed English Premier League club.

The Glasgow giants have both held talks and submitted offers to the Steelmen to win the battle for the Scotland under-17 international’s signature.

According to the Daily Record, there is plenty of interest in the 15-year-old as Motherwell fight to try and keep hold of their highly-rated prodigy.

The defender, a pupil at Braidhurst High School, is not due to turn 16 until later this year and will then be eligible to sign his first professional contract.

Celtic and Rangers both view the talented teenager as one of the brightest young prospects in Scotland and and desperate to lure him away from Fir Park.

If Motherwell are to lose Rice then they would be looking to strike a deal now with future add-ons built in, that would be more than the basic compensation they would be due if he was to move before signing his first pro form.

Earlier this week, the Lanarkshire outfit announced they had tied down 10 academy players on professional deals, including Lennon Miller, son of former Scotland striker Lee Miller.

The Fir Park academy has produced a growing number of top talent in recent years, including the likes of David Turnbull, Allan Campbell and Chris Cadden.