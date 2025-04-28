Victory over Dundee United on Saturday marked Celtic’s 55th Scottish Premiership title win - moving them level with Old Firm rivals Rangers’ title-winning record.

When you think of the most successful and biggest clubs in the world, familiar names such as Real Madrid and Barcelona will immediately spring to mind - but both Glasgow giants must also feature in that conversation - especially when being judged by the number of trophies won.

Lifting silverware has been a fairly regular occurrence for the Hoops and the Light Blues over the decades and their achievements far outrank the two biggest clubs in England - Manchester United and Liverpool - as well as other European superpower who are renowned for their lucrative history.

Celtic recently overtook their city rivals in the all-time trophy haul list and can extend that to three by completing a record-breaking NINTH domestic Treble next month when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

So, how does their record stack up now if we take into account the whole of the world?

Here, GlasgowWorld has compiled an updated chart listing the top 30 most successful teams across the globe ranked from 30th to first based on the number of major national (domestic) trophies won in their history.

