Here is how we rated the Celtic players as they won the title at Tannadice.

Celtic are officially the champions of Scotland after pummelling Dundee United 5-0 at Tannadice.

Memories of 2008 and the Ange Postecoglou era ran wild pre match as they looked to clinch Premiership glory on Tannadice soil once more. Avoiding defeat was enough to do the trick with a Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen ahead amid a Treble pursuit.

This was objective one at the start of the season though and they went about asserting their domination in style fitting for champions. An own goal got things underway before the goals rampantly flew in, Nicolas Kuhn putting two away before the end of the first half.

It was three and easy but the Hoops wanted more and got it through two Adam Idah injuries. They are now home and hosed when it comes to the league and their preparations will all be geared to winning the Scottish Cup in the next four games. Here is how WhoScored rated the Celtic players.

Viljami Sinisalo - 7.7/10

A virtual spectator once the first goal went in. Had to be alert beforehand but afterwards had the day off.

Alistair Johnston - 8/10

An assist as the Canadian rampantly went up and down the line all day. A leader in this Celtic camp.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 8.2/10

Had to deal with some early United pressure but that subsided and eventually became an easy afternoon.

Liam Scales - 7.5/10

Another who was able to stroll it. Once the first wave of attack came and went, he was unmoved the entire afternoon.

Greg Taylor - 7/10

Teams are having to prepare for him playing as a fourth midfielder as times. That is opening up plenty of space for him and teammates on the left.

Callum McGregor - 7.4/10

You notice him more sometimes when he isn’t in the team and since his return, you see how important the captain truly is. Drove the team up the park from midfield.

Reo Hatate - 7.1/10

Not as majestic as he was at Hampden against St Johnstone but still got an assist and played some neat passes.

Arne Engels - 7.9

Involved as Kuhn put this game beyond any reasonable doubt. Looks to be growing in confidence just when it matters.

Jota - 6.1/10

Played his part in ensuring Celtic got the ball rolling in front of goal. Rodgers will hope his injury isn’t serious.

Daizen Maeda - 8.9/10

Unstoppable at the minute. His pace is something that cannot be prepared for unless a defender has a jetpack strapped to them. Another two assists.

Nicolas Kuhn - 9.4/10

Looked back to his best in this game. Form had tailed off after such an explosive first half of the campaign and Champions League campaign but showed what he’s all about here. A proper champions performance from this stunning nine.

Subs used: Idah, Bernardo, Schlupp, Forrest, McCowan.