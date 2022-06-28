All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to strengthen in the summer window.

Celtic and Rangers are already back in pre-season training ahead of the new season.

Both sides enjoyed fine seasons of last, but they will be desperate to improve in order to put together another intense title race next season.

The Hoops have made the better start of the two clubs to the summer transfer window, moving quickly to keep Cameron Carter-Vickers around.

But Rangers are expected to catch up with moves of their own sooner rather than later.

And as both clubs set about their business in the market, and as they go through the paces with early summer training, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both clubs.

Juranovic latest

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo admits the club need to sell before they sign amid links with Josip Juranovic.

“I think that in order to sign we all need to sell. We’ll see who it’s sold to and who it’s bought from,” he told Diario AS.

“It’s 40 million that we have to sell, and that’s where we are. The market is not easy, it is very difficult. And the economic situation you already know how it is.”

Colak boost

News emerged on Monday of Rangers pursuing a deal for PAOK striker Antonio Colak, and there has been a fresh update.

According to the Daily Record, Colak wants to sign for Rangers and is willing to reject other clubs in order to secure the deal.

It’s reported a deal could be done at around £2.6million, and the Gers can be confident of pulling off a deal if they are willing to meet that asking price.

Dallinga problem

Rangers have also been linked with Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga this summer.

But there is a fresh problem, with Voetbal Primeur reporting Toulouse are preparing a second bid for the frontman, who scored 36 goals for Excelsior last season.

Toulouse had a £1.7million offer rejected for Dallinga, but they are keen to go one better with a fresh offer.