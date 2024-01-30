Celtic 'reject' loan offer from Greek Super League club for midfield outcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic have knocked back an offer from Greek side Volos FC for midfielder James McCarthy, according to reports.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who hasn't featured in a competitive match for the Hoops since October 2022, was the subject of loan interest from the Super League outfit.

Volos were keen to take 33-year-old on a temporary basis until the end of the season, but an issue with his hefty wages has halted a potential move. Sky Sports claim the Scottish Premiership leaders have rejected the approach because they wanted a larger percentage of McCarthy's wage covered.

It is understood that Celtic are still open to offers for the ex-Crystal Palace and Everton star, who finds himself out of the first-team picture and not in manager Brendan Rodgers' plans.

Meanwhile, former Celtic flop Albian Ajeti is on the lookout for a new club just six months after leaving Parkhead. The Swiss frontman, who endured a dismal three-year spell at Parkhead after Neil Lennon spent £5million to sign him from West Ham, managed just nine goals during his time with the Hoops.

Following a loan spell as Austrian side Sturm Graz last season, Ajeti was snapped up by Turkish Super Lig outfit Gaziantep but he has been released early from his one-year contract after scoring just one goal in five appearances.

