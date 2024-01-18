The latest transfer news from Celtic as Brendan Rodgers plans to offload a number of his fringe players

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic could allow as many as six players to leave Parkhead during the final two weeks of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Brandan Rodgers is willing to listen to offers for the likes of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Alexandro Bernabei, James McCarthy and Rocco Vata, according to Sky Sports News. The outlet also states that both Yuki Kobayashi and Marco Tilio are likely to leave the club on loan.

Central defender Lagerbilke was signed by the Hoops in the summer transfer window, but has struggled for regular minutes since leaving Sweden’s top-flight. Overall he has been involved in nine matches in all competitions, with his only goal coming against Feyernoord in the Champions League.

He has been linked with a move to Serie A, although reports from Glasgow Times claim that a move is not yet close to fruition.

Bernabei has struggled to find regular game time at Celtic with Greg Taylor nailing down the left-back spot under both Ange Posetcoglou and Brendan Rodgers.

Ex-Everton midfielder McCarthy is yet to play this season and Rodgers has confirmed plans to sell him. Rodgers had spoken of the club’s intention to offload McCarthy in August.

“Sadly for James, a few injuries and a few niggles have curtailed his time here, so he will be looking to move on.

“I think there has been interest, and I know that his agent has been talking to the club to see if we can find a compromise for him.” Rodgers told reporters.

Celtic teenager Vata has been linked with multiple Serie A clubs including Bologna and Como. Meanwhile, Kobayashi and Tilio have been fringe players at the club with reports suggesting loan moves would be considered this month.

Kobayashi joined Celtic in January last year from Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe on a five-year deal. He hasn't played once competitively for Celtic this season and only made five appearances last term.

