The Hoops have launched their festive film in partnership with the Celtic FC Foundation

Celtic have released their annual Christmas advert which features members of both the men’s and women’s first-team, alongside Celtic FC Foundation staff and pupils from St Anne’s Primary School.

The Hoops have made a sizeable £10,000 charitable donation to launch their ‘Share The Magic’ campaign which will support those in need, both in the local community and further afield this winter.

The Parkhead club also annnounced the start of the ‘Walfrid’s Wishlist’ initiative, ensuring every gift purchased by Celtic fans worldwide, both in person and online, will result in a direct financial contribution to Celtic FC Foundation’s Christmas Appeal.

Celtic have launched their annual Christmas advert (Image - @CelticFC/Twitter)

Working with local charities remains a fundamental part of the Glasgow giants identity and this year’s festive film is accompanied by a modern version of the soundtrack ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’.

Several players are seen helping to wrap and carry presents, before attending a children’s Christmas party hosted by the Celtic FC Foundation. In one lighthearted scene, defender Carl Starfelt is carrying a tree out of the club’s training centre at Lennoxtown with striker Kyogo Furuhashi trying to help - the only issue being the Japanese star is too small.

The 2 minute 40 second video begins with two supporters pressing a button on an Apple IPad to ‘Share The Magic’, at which point bright green beams of light radiate from Celtic Park and light up several famous landmarks in Glasgow such as the Duke of Wellington statue and Glasgow Green.

Manager Ange Postecoglou can also be heard delivering a message in the voiceover. He stated: “Your support means the world to us and this Christmas when you share the magic, you’ll be helping others too. From everyone here at Celtic Football Club and the Celtic FC Foundation, we wish you a very merry Christmas.”

A statement released on the club’s official website outlined their winter plans. It read: “Celtic Football Club is pleased to kick off this year’s festivities with the launch of our Christmas film for 2022! While supporters around the world prepare to celebrate, we recognise that this is also a difficult time for many familites in our local communities and around thw world.

“We hope the latest Celtic Christmas film will provide some festive cheer as the Club and Celtic FC Foundation come together to ‘Share The Magic’ this Christmas.

“This year’s film captures the essence of kindess during the festive period, with Celtic FC Foundation staff and volunteers featured, alongside the first-team, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and stars of Celtic FC Women’s team too, working together to ensure local school kids from Glasgow’s East End community enjoy an extra magical Christmas celebration at Celtic Park.

“Every good deed and act of kindness can make a big difference and Celtic’s ‘Share The Magic’ campaign exemplifies this, capturing scenes of excitement and joy at one of the many annual children’s Christmas parties hosted by the Foundation. These parties are just one of the many ways in which Celtic FC Foundation offer their support to add a little sparkle to this time of year for those in the local community.

“We aim to bolster the fundraising efforts of the club’s charitable arm with your support. We’ve created a very sepcial Walfrid’s Wishlist and every festive iten you purchase for gifting to loved ones from this special collection, available in-stores and online, will result in Celtic retail making a direct contribution of financial support to Celtic FC Foundation’s Christmas Appeal.

“We hope the Foundation’s appeal will be able to help more people than ever this year and you can help to ‘Share The Magic’ to support those in need simply by shopping with Celtic this Christmas. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was involved in the filming of our Christmas film and in particular, the children and teachers of St Anne’s Primary School who are the stars this year.”

You can watch the full Christmas film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ePejBvPO7A