Celtic return and former Rangers player announces retirement

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Thursday

The international break gives the Celtic and Rangers who haven’t been called up a chance to rest.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are back in action next Saturday at home to Motherwell.

The Gers, on the other hand, have Hearts away.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of both clubs...

Midfielder goes back to Celtic

David Turnbull has withdrawn from the Scotland squad and has gone back to Celtic.

The midfielder has an ankle injury and won’t be able to play for his country.

Scotland’s boss Steve Clarke has said, as per The Herald:

“David Turnbull pulled out the squad, he picked up an ankle knock at the weekend that we thought would clear up.

“It’s not going to clear up in time for us so he’s better to go back to his club and get ready for their next game.

Coach gets call-up

Stephen McManus has joined the Scotland U21s coaching staff.

He is currently the boss of Celtic B team in the Lowland League and will remain in that post, as per The Times.

The ex-defender made 453 appearances in his playing career before hanging up his boots in 2018.

Former Rangers man announces retirement

Former Rangers player Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from the game.

The midfielder has called time on his playing career at the age of 36 with his last spell coming at Dundee last term.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has taken to Twitter to post the news (see below):

Ex-striker in big blunder

Ex-Gers striker Jason Cummings, who now plays for A-League side Central Coast Mariners, has had a scare before his possible international debut for Australia.

He was called up earlier this month ahead of their clash against New Zealand.