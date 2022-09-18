The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Sunday

Celtic have been beaten 2-0 away at St Mirren this afternoon.

Rangers, on the other hand, beat Dundee United 1-0 on Saturday.

The Gers are only now two points behind their Glasgow rivals in the table.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Former Celtic man loses job

Former Celtic midfielder Paul Hartley has been sacked as manager of League Two side Hartlepool United.

The Scotsman only joined the Football League outfit over the summer from Cove Rangers.

However, his time in the North East of England has come to an end already.

Goalkeeper admits Hoops were poor

Goalkeeper Joe Hart has admitted they were poor against St Mirren.

The Hoops were beaten 2-0 and put in a disappointing performance against the Buddies.

Their stopper has reacted to the loss, as per the club’s official website:

“It was frustrating but we were poor today and I think we’ve got to hold our hands up, but we’re on it more often than we’re not.

“What’s gone is gone and we’re going to look forward and we’re going to look to win the next games that are coming.”

Ex-player urges Rangers to tie up contract deal

Kenny Miller has urged Rangers to tie up a new deal for key winger Ryan Kent.

The attacker helped his side get back to winning ways yesterday against Dundee United.

Miller has said, as per the Daily Record:

“How do you solve a problem like Ryan Kent? If I was Giovanni van Bronckhorst or the Rangers board, I’d start by getting him tied down on a new long-term contract.

“That might surprise a few people given his and the team’s current form. But, with just eight months left on his deal, the club simply can’t afford to willingly allow a player of his ability and value to walk out the door for nothing.

“First and foremost, they have to protect their asset. Remember, Rangers invested £7million in Kent in 2019. That was a lot of money for a young player with limited experience.”

Tennis star spotted at Ibrox

Tennis star Andy Murray watched on as the Gers pick up all three points against the Terrors.