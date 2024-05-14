Celtic are weighing up their options ahead of the transfer window as they look to replace Joe Hart.

Celtic are on the market for a new goalkeeper following Joe Hart’s announcement that he will be retiring from professional football at the end of this season.

The Hoops have been linked with a number of potential candidates to take over between the sticks at Parkhead, and a new report has linked them with a goalkeeper from the EFL Championship.

Southampton shot-stopper Alex McCarthy has appeared on Brendan Rodgers’ radar as Celtic look to add a new and experienced goalkeeper to their ranks. That’s according to Mailsport, who also claim that the Bhoys face competition from Premier League clubs Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The 34-year-old reclaimed his place in the Southampton first team after Gavin Bazunu suffered injury to his Achilles last month. McCarthy starred in Southampton’s first leg semi-final clash against West Brom on Sunday and kept a clean sheet at The Hawthorns, leaving it all to play for at St Mary’s this Friday.

Rodgers is after a goalkeeper who is good with his feet and has been interested in signing McCarthy in the past. The Saints star is looking to make a return to top flight football and has previously enjoyed Premier League stints with Reading, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace. He also suffered relegation with Southampton and is now helping them to push for promotion.

McCarthy’s contract at St Mary’s expires at the end of this season, so Celtic could snap up the veteran for free if they can beat the others hawking his situation.

The 34-year-old had to wait until April to be given a start in the Championship this season and he marked his first appearance with a clean sheet against Preston North End. He also held firm against fellow relegation hopefuls Leeds United, as Southampton emerged 2-1 winners.