The Norwegian boss has left New york City to join the Belgian giants and will be assisted by former Hoops player Efrain Juarez

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has left his post at MLS club New York City to join Belgian giants Standard Liege as their new head coach.

The Norwegian, who won three trophies during his two-year spell at Parkhead, has decided to return to Europe in a mid-season move from America.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deila arrived at New York City prior to the 2020 Major League Soccer campaign, and led the club to their first MLS Cup title last season, defeating Portland Timbers on penalties.

Commenting on his exit from NYCFC, Deila said: “This was certainly not an easy decision for me and my family. However, I feel this is the right time to take on this new challenge and return to Europe.

”I would like to thank New York City Football Club and City Football Group. This is an incredible organization with extremely talented players, an amazing Sporting department and fantastic leadership across the Club including Ferran Soriano, Marty Edelman, David Lee and Brad Sims.

“Thank you to the fans, the passion you have for the Club has fueled us on the field, and we couldn’t have accomplished what we did last season without you.”

The 46-year-old will be assisted by former £2million Celtic flop Efrain Juarez at the ambitious Belgian club, who endured a miserable season after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Jupiler Pro League.

Deila, who was interviewed for the vacant Blackburn Rovers job last week, will now take charge of Standard Liege ahead of their return to pre-season training later this week.

After sealing his move, Deila said: “At this point in my career, I was really charmed by Standard de Liege’s propsal to return to a historic and warm club in Europe that is looking for innovation. It was an adventure that i absolutely wanted to take on.

“The project to make the fans proud again and step by step to make Standard one of the biggest clubs in Belgium, regularly participating in European competitions, immediately appealed to me and it was clear to me that I wanted to come here.

“I want to get a new dynamics, regularity and a winning mentality in the team so that we can reconnect with success and I look forward to starting this great challenge from today.”

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has returned to Parkhead following his loan spell at KV Oostende.

Celtic summer arrival Osaze Urhoghide travelled to Belgium on Sunday to join KV Oostende on loan until the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old, who joined the Hoops on a four-year-deal from Sheffield Wednesday last summer, made just one first-team appearance for Ange Postecoglou’s side last season - during the 3-2 victory over Real Betis in the Europa League.

The centre-back moved on loan to the Belgian side in January and made eight appearances for the Jupiler Pro League outfit.

However, Oostende have decided against signing Urhoghide permanently this summer and he’ll now look to impress Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou in pre-season.

Elsewhere, midfielder Kerr McInroy has left Celtic to join newly-promoted Kilmarnock on a two-year-deal.