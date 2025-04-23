Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup final by thrashing St Johnstone at Hampden Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic breezed past St Johnstone in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory at Hampden but the game was not without controversy in the eyes of former PGMOL official Keith Hackett.

Hackett worked as a referee between 1976 and 1994 and retired just before his 50th birthday after the second season of the newly founded English Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield-born official, who has been involved in some of the biggest matches throughout his time in the sport, later worked as a referees' assessor and as a general manager for Professional Game Match Officials Board where he would advise younger referees in the game.

Today he works as a referee expert for Football Insider and during his latest article for the outlet, he was quick to accuse the referee for interfering unnecessarily with a strike from St Johnstone star Makenzie Kirk.

Makenzie Kirk denied goal in controversial call

Ex-referee Keith Hackett believed VAR did not need to get involved to overturn the goal by Saints forward Makenzie Kirk.

A brace from Daizen Maeda along with goals from Callum McGregor and Adam Idah had given Celtic a comfortable 4-0 lead by half time in the match before Kirk looked to have bagged a consolation with a stunning long range strike. But after a VAR check, that strike was ruled out, with a push in the back of Idah that allowed the ball to run to Kirk deemed to be worthy of a foul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish champions eventually scored a fifth through returning star Jota which ensured that Celtic remained in pole position for another historic treble.

Keith Hackett criticises official

Keith Hackett said: “The referee’s in a good position, he couldn’t be in a better place. So this for me, is an over-indulgent VAR interfering when he should have just left it alone.

“Is it a clear and obvious error? The referee’s on it, he’s decided that in his opinion it’s not a foul, I think this is re-refereeing the situation.

“I find it incredible that on what could be a simple decision, given at the time of the offence, that push, I don’t understand why VAR has had to intervene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really don’t because I think the referee makes a judgement. How can the referee not see that as a push, it’s that inconsistency. What we’re saying here is that VAR has managed that and not the referee.

“You have to say first of all in a big game like that, the referee’s made a judgement. His judgement might be wrong, fair enough. Goal’s scored, VAR decides ‘I’m going to come in because I’ve seen a push’.

“We’re talking about it because the VAR’s come in so it’s a poor piece of officiating, because the referee’s now judged, because of VAR intervention, it’s a push. He should have seen that in the first place.

“Why aren’t referees giving the foul when it’s there and obvious in front of them. When he goes to the VAR screen he goes ‘I’ve got to give a push because it’s the easy decision’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The referee should be saying ‘I saw it, and for me there’s not enough in it, I’m giving the goal’. I can’t believe that the VAR has had to come in on that decision, it’s such an obvious push”.