Celtic are on the brink of securing a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title and a second since Brendan Rodgers returned to Parkhead in 2023.

Rodgers won two league titles during his first stint at Celtic and is firmly on course to also achieve a third treble in the dugout after managing it twice in 2016/17 and 2017/18 during a fruitful first spell at Glasgow.

Celtic take on fourth placed side Dundee United at Tanndadice knowing that a point against the impressive newly promoted side will be enough to kickstart the title celebrations.

Rangers, meanwhile, are reflecting on a season to forget on the domestic front, with 15 points separating them and the league leaders. But hope springs eternal at Ibrox for next season with a new group of owners, the 49ers, preparing to take the reins this summer.

Ange Postecoglou set to leave Tottenham in the summer

Ange Postecoglou’s days as Tottenham Hotspur boss appear to be numbered despite him leading the North London side into the semi-final of the Europa League.

The former Celtic boss was a hugely popular figure at Parkhead during his two seasons due to his highly entertaining brand of football, his attacking philosophy and his desire to press high and win the ball back in the opposition's half. His team’s played some of the most exciting football in Celtic’s recent history and lifted a treble in his final season.

This success continued when he joined Tottenham in 2023, and after a fine start, he was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month in all of his first three months in charge. However, results dipped in the capital as the club missed out on Champions League qualification by finishing 5th in his first season while this season has been an unmitigated disaster with the team sitting 16th in the table with 18 defeats from 33 games.

Mail Sport understands that Postecoglou is likely to leave Spurs at the end of the current campaign regardless of whether his team wins the Europa League. Spurs last won that particular competition in 1984 and would be guaranteed Champions League qualification if they won the tournament in Bilbao. Spurs’ last taste of silverware came in 2008 when Juande Ramos guided them to a League Cup triumph over Chelsea.

Ex-Rangers man could replace Man Utd legend

Former Rangers defender Russell Martin has emerged as a potential contender for the Leicester City job amid uncertainty surrounding the future of current boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Dutchman, whose side have already been relegated from the top-flight, will meet with Leicester’s bosses this week for discussions over his future but is expected to remain in the dugout until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Martin, who has in the past been linked with the Rangers role after playing 15 times for the Gers during a loan spell in 2018, has managed the like of MK Dons, Swansea and most recently Southampton.

During his one full season at St Mary’s he guided the Saints to promotion via the play-offs and was praised for playing a possession-based, attacking brand of football. However, he was dismissed midway through the season after winning just one of his side’s opening 16 league games in the top-flight.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl and England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley are also thought to be potential candidates if there is a managerial vacancy at the King Power during the summer.