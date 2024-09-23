Celtic have enjoyed an incredible start to the 2024/25 season. | Getty Images

Celtic have enjoyed a sensational start to the Premiership season as they look to once again defend the title

Scottish champions Celtic have made a dream start to their title defence, with a perfect record of seven victories from seven competitive matches this term.

As it stands, Celtic are joint top of the Premiership with a 100 percent win record and a vastly superior goal difference to high-flying rivals Aberdeen. The Hoops are crucially five points clear of Old Firm foes Rangers at this early stage and already hold a psychological advantage in the title race after a 3-0 victory in the first blockbuster meeting between the two sides earlier in the season.

The Bhoys have enjoyed a fine start to their European campaign, and after a 5-1 victory against Slovan Bratislava are hopeful that they can finally progress to the knockout stage for the first time since 2013.

Brendan Rodgers side are also out to regain their Scottish League Cup crown after last term’s early exit, and already are now on the verge of a showpiece finale after a 5-2 victory over Falkirk in their most recent quarter-final clash.

So far this term, everything is going to plan for the Glasgow giants, but what are the main areas that Celtic still need to work on to achieve their goals and what attributes in particular have made Rodgers’ men a cut above the rest in the early weeks.

Here we take a look at Celtic’s main strengths and weaknesses based on a report from WhoScored which takes a detailed look at the last two seasons.

Celtic’s main strengths and weaknesses

According to WhoScored.com , Celtic are a team that thrives when it comes to creating chances, both through attacking down the wing, counter attacks and also striking the ball from distance.

They are viewed as an excellent team when it comes to protecting leads and are seen as a well-drilled group when it comes to defending set pieces.

The outlet rates Liam Scales as the team’s most consistent performer with an average rating of 7.8 and also signals out Callum McGregor for praise with a rating of 7.7.

WhoScored, however, understands that Celtic are prone to conceding chances in games due to their high line and adds that at times they can be vulnerable against direct teams, who can open their defence up through aerial duels and knock downs.